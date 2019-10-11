‘The landmarks flow for Virat Kohli’: Cricketing world hails Indian skipper for his splendid show

After missing out on a big individual score in the previous contest, Indian skipper Virat Kohli returned to his supreme best in the second Test between India and South Africa. Leading the side from the front, the right-handed batsman completed his seventh Test double ton on Friday. In the process, he also broke the record for the most double centuries scored by an Indian in the longest format of the game. The previous record was held jointly by Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, who had smashed six 200-plus innings scores in their illustrious career.

The cricket fraternity took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian skipper for his splendid innings. Here are a few reactions:

The landmarks flow for Virat Kohli. Like a champion batsman he breaks a 10 innings century drought with a double. And, something that is becoming noteworthy for him, without a single six! Most doubles by an Indian now and the small matter of 7000 test runs. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 11, 2019

For a modern day successful T20 batsman, that Virat is also able to grind out a whole session ( this morning) against quality bowling is his rare versatility & an important element of his greatness.??????????#indvsa — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 11, 2019

Indns are not tearing Sth African bowlers apart..but grinding ‘em as per the pitch requirement..@imVkohli is applying assiduously w/well grafted ton..quite familiar script really..Proteas’ travails will begin towards end o the 2nd day..!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) October 11, 2019

Congratulations @imVkohli on your 26th Test ton & a slew of records. 4th quickest to reach the landmark in 138 innings & captain with second-most hundreds in Test cricket. 19th century as captain, highest 4th-wkt partnership for India against SA, along with #AjinkyaRahane#BCCI pic.twitter.com/xOEM9whNCN — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) October 11, 2019

Run machine @imVkohli congratulations on your 26th test 100 ?? pic.twitter.com/jeUJhPlfxb — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 11, 2019

India are currently leading 1-0 in the three-match Test series.