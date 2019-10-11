Toggle Menu
‘The landmarks flow for Virat Kohli’: Cricketing world hails Indian skipper for his splendid show

Virat Kohli on Friday broke the record for the most double centuries scored by an Indian in the longest format of the game.

Leading the side from the front, Virat Kohli completed his seventh Test double ton on Friday. (PTI Photo)

After missing out on a big individual score in the previous contest, Indian skipper Virat Kohli returned to his supreme best in the second Test between India and South Africa. Leading the side from the front, the right-handed batsman completed his seventh Test double ton on Friday. In the process, he also broke the record for the most double centuries scored by an Indian in the longest format of the game. The previous record was held jointly by Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, who had smashed six 200-plus innings scores in their illustrious career.

The cricket fraternity took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian skipper for his splendid innings. Here are a few reactions:

India are currently leading 1-0 in the three-match Test series.

