scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: After dogs and bees, now snake halts a cricket match

Before the start of the 8th over, a couple of South African players noticed that a snake had entered the ground and alerted KL Rahul as well as the onfield umpires.

A snake enters a ground during IND vs SA 2nd T20I. (Screengrab: Hotstar)

At the end of 7 overs of the Indian innings as the South Africans were repositioning themselves, giving them company was a snake that was moving towards long-on.

In the history of the game, there have been several weird reasons for play getting stopped, but this was a first. Barsapara Cricket Stadium at Guwahati, Assam became the unique venue where a game was briefly stopped because of a gleaming black slithering reptile.

Surprisingly, the ground staff were equipped for the uninvited encroacher. It was a clear sign that snakes around here are genuine cricket fans and not the kind who only turn up for international games. The group of four uniformed men that sprinted on to the ground didn’t seem nervous. One had a snake catching stick in hand and the other had a pail. The broadcasters played spoilsport as they moved the cameras from the snake-hunting expedition and started showing old footage of Rohit Shamra hitting sixes.

Traditionally, in India, it has been a good old stadium dog that was in the habit of making its presence felt on D-Day. Once in a while an army of bees have invaded the ground, forcing the humans to sprawl on the ground. A rhino would have been ideal but Assam got into the history books because of a snake.

In the match, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second T20I.

South Africa made one change to their playing XI, bringing in pacer Lungi Ngidi in place of left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From the Opinion Editor: An election for the Congress partyPremium
From the Opinion Editor: An election for the Congress party
From Nehru to JP, the political leaders mentored by GandhiPremium
From Nehru to JP, the political leaders mentored by Gandhi
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...Premium
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...Premium
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...

India fielded an unchanged XI that won the series-opener by 8 wickets in Thiruvananthapuram.

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 08:28:55 pm
Next Story

We would have got Shivaji Park ground for Dussehra rally had I intervened as CM: Shinde

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi declares 36th National Games open at dazzling ceremony
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 02: Latest News