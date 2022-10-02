IND vs SA 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: India and South Africa to lock horns in Guwahati

Mohammed Siraj is likely to replace Harshal Patel.

It is highly unlikely that India would make any changes in their playing XI for the second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati. But at the same time, one can’t ignore the fact that the duo of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid like to experiment. With Jasprit Bumrah out injured and Mohammed Shami still recovering from Covid-19, the Indian think tank might give Mohammed Siraj some game time.

For South Africa, there will be immense pressure on captain Temba Bavuma, who is struggling with the bat. And on the other hand, Reeza Hendricks, who has scored four fifties in the last five innings, is warming the bench. To include Hendricks in the top order, South Africa might drop Rilee Rossouw and bring in Dwaine Pretorius for Wayne Parnell. (Read More)