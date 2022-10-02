IND vs SA 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: India and South Africa to lock horns in Guwahati

India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Match Live Scorecard: Rohit Sharma’s India will be up against Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in the second T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Indian team would aim to continue its winning run and complete a rare home-series win against South Africa.
India vs South Africa predicted XI
India Predicted XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Reza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorious, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Jadeja’s injury was feared to be a big setback for the T20 World Cup, but his replacement seems more than equal to the task.
India are yet to figure out Pant’s best function and Karthik has faced just 9 balls in the last seven T20s.
With a repertoire of audacious strokes to ping every corner of a field and derring-do to pull them off in crunch time, Suryakumar Yadav is India’s most bankable T20 match-winner . Abhishek Purohit picks the best from the blade of the skilled batting maverick.
The contest, in that sense, was over before it had begun. Over much before KL Rahul sealed India’s eight-wicket win with a thumping six off Tabraiz Shamsi with 18 balls to spare.
The Indian fans must have felt every second that passed by since the last India-South Africa T20I got over. The news of Jasprit Bumrah's fitness has caused a major scare just ahead of the T20 World Cup. The hosts would look to wrap up the three-match series with a win in the second meeting in Guwahati. The visitors on the other hand, have to win to keep the series alive. Stay tuned to this space for all the live updates.