Sunday, Oct 02, 2022
IND vs SA 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: India and South Africa to lock horns in Guwahati

IND vs SA 2nd T20 Live Updates, India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match Ball-by-Ball Live Commentary: Match will be played Today in Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 2, 2022 5:44:09 pm
IND vs SA 2nd T20 Match Live Score Streaming Online: India to face South Africa in Guwahati.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Match Live Scorecard: Rohit Sharma’s India will be up against Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in the second T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Indian team would aim to continue its winning run and complete a rare home-series win against South Africa.

India vs South Africa predicted XI

India Predicted XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Reza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorious, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Follow live score and updates of IND vs SA from Guwahati below.

Live Blog

India vs South Africa Live Score and Updates: Follow IND vs SA live action from Guwahati

17:44 (IST)02 Oct 2022
India vs South Africa Live Score and Updates: Axar Patel!

Jadeja’s injury was feared to be a big setback for the T20 World Cup, but his replacement seems more than equal to the task.

Read here: Super-sub Axar makes an impact

17:41 (IST)02 Oct 2022
India vs South Africa Live Score and Updates: Karthik or Pant, Karthik and Pant!

India are yet to figure out Pant’s best function and Karthik has faced just 9 balls in the last seven T20s.

Read here: Will India give Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik more game time in the remaining two T20s against South Africa?

17:39 (IST)02 Oct 2022
India vs South Africa Live Score and Updates: Some prep visuals to feast your eyes!
17:28 (IST)02 Oct 2022
India vs South Africa Live Score and Updates: A Suryakumar Yadav special!

With a repertoire of audacious strokes to ping every corner of a field and derring-do to pull them off in crunch time, Suryakumar Yadav is India’s most bankable T20 match-winner . Abhishek Purohit picks the best from the blade of the skilled batting maverick.

Read more: Nataraj swipe over fine leg, helicopter whip over wide on are some of the shots that make Suryakumar Yadav a 360-degree batsman

17:25 (IST)02 Oct 2022
India vs South Africa Live Score and Updates: Recap of round 1

The contest, in that sense, was over before it had begun. Over much before KL Rahul sealed India’s eight-wicket win with a thumping six off Tabraiz Shamsi with 18 balls to spare.

Read more: Chahar & Arshdeep send back half SA side in 15 balls as India secure victory in first T20I

17:22 (IST)02 Oct 2022
India vs South Africa Live Score and Updates: Hello and welcome!

The Indian fans must have felt every second that passed by since the last India-South Africa T20I got over. The news of Jasprit Bumrah's fitness has caused a major scare just ahead of the T20 World Cup. The hosts would look to wrap up the three-match series with a win in the second meeting in Guwahati. The visitors on the other hand, have to win to keep the series alive. Stay tuned to this space for all the live updates.

Mohammed Siraj is likely to replace Harshal Patel.

It is highly unlikely that India would make any changes in their playing XI for the second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati. But at the same time, one can’t ignore the fact that the duo of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid like to experiment. With Jasprit Bumrah out injured and Mohammed Shami still recovering from Covid-19, the Indian think tank might give Mohammed Siraj some game time.

For South Africa, there will be immense pressure on captain Temba Bavuma, who is struggling with the bat. And on the other hand, Reeza Hendricks, who has scored four fifties in the last five innings, is warming the bench. To include Hendricks in the top order, South Africa might drop Rilee Rossouw and bring in Dwaine Pretorius for Wayne Parnell. (Read More)

