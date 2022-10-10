Ishan Kishan: ‘You scored ton, I missed at my home town’. Shreyas Iyer: ‘Takes two to tango, you will get one in next game’

Ishan Kishan was visibly upset after missing out on a well-deserved hundred by seven runs at his home ground but Shreyas Iyer scored his second ODI hundred and consoled the flamboyant batter saying ‘you will get on in the next game.’

“I was disappointed when you missed out on your hundred. I just wanted to talk to you and communicate but since you were in your beast mode and in your zone, and I didn’t wanted to intrude your privacy but nonetheless, we won the match at i think at the end of the day it takes two to tango, you will get one in next game,” Iyer told Kishan in the post-match interaction video tweeted by the BCCI.

Shreyas Iyer (113 not out) and Ishan Kishan (93) forged a 161-run stand for the third wicket to secure India’s series-levelling seven-wicket victory in the second ODI in Ranchi on Sunday.

Kishan smashed seven sixes –three more than the entire South Africa team — but his 83-ball blitz ended with the batsman holing out to deep mid-wicket just short of his hundred.

Iyer also quipped Ishan about the Dale Steyn tweet where the former Proteas speedster said “Kishan pressed beast mode.”

“I know this wicket very well. I have played so many matches here. I know how the wicket plays. I was only trying to middle the ball,” said Ishan.

Iyer also lauded Ishan’s six-hitting prowess and said from the non-striker end, it was surreal and pleasing to the eyes to watch balls going into the stands.

“It’s not easy to score runs when balls get old. When the pacer bowlers are bowling those yorkers, slower ones so my plan was to attack the two left-arm spinners. I decided if the ball was in my arc, I will just go for it. I have belief in my shots,” said Kishan.

Kishan, too, heaped praise on Iyer, who stayed put to seal the victory for India.

“With you striking from the first ball, there was no pressure on me, and it helped me to take some time and play my natural game,” said Kishan.

The duo also talked about Shreyas Iyer’s celebration after he scored the century. Iyer said: “The hundred celebration came instinctively. I didn’t decide that I would be celebrating in a certain way, but I want to appreciate the crowd, they came in numbers, and it was an electrifying atmosphere.”

“I was excited about the contest and as you mentioned about the wicket how it is going to play, I just applied my mind and things turned out pretty well for me.”

The three-match series is level at 1-1. South Africa won the opener by nine runs. New Delhi will host the decider on Tuesday.