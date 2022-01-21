scorecardresearch
Friday, January 21, 2022
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Playing XI: Will Suryakumar Yadav replace Shreyas Iyer?

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Playing-11, Captain, Vice Captain: In order to take the team to victory, India has to take better tactical decisions and there is also a need for the individuals to rise to the occasion.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: January 21, 2022 12:27:23 pm
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Playing 11, India Playing 11 vs SA ODI Series 2022IND vs SA 2nd ODI: India will be facing South Africa for the second time in the three-match ODI series on January 21.

India vs South Africa ODI Playing 11: India will be facing South Africa for the second time in the three-match ODI series on January 21 at the Boland Park, Paarl. South Africa came back from behind to thrash India by 31 runs in the first ODI. After batting first, South Africa scored 296 runs on the board. In light of that, the Indian team were restricted to just 265 runs. Shikhar Dhawan was the top scorer as he made 79 runs.

Since the Proteas won their first match, they are unlikely to tamper with their winning team. The combination of Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma looked lethal in the first ODI. South African bowlers also performed well.

In Premium |Rabada vs Kohli duel brings back memories of the classic Tendulkar vs Steyn face-off

In order to take the team to victory, India has to take better decisions and there is also a need for the individuals to rise to the occasion. The chances of a change in the playing XI are bleak even after the loss. The management will probably be looking forward to replacing Shreyas Iyer with Suryakumar Yadav for the fourth position. This change might be brought about by the management to provide more strength to the batting order.

Predicted Playing XI India: KL Rahul (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav/Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

Predicted Playing XI South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Squads: 

India: KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
