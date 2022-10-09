IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Updates: India to face South Africa in Ranchi

IND vs SA ODI Match Live Score Updates: The Match will be played today in JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
India vs South Africa Live Scorecard, 2nd ODI:Shikhar Dhawan-led second-string India will be eager to bounce back in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series against Temba Bavuma’s South Africa to be played in Ranchi on Sunday. India lost the opening match in Lucknow by nine runs
Follow live score and updates of IND vs SA from Ranchi below.
Live Blog
India vs South Africa Live Score and Updates: Follow IND vs SA live action from Ranchi
Injury-hit India hobble on in a mindless ODI series
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Updates
The last time India played an ODI in Ranchi, in March 2019, the city’s favourite son MS Dhoni was still striding out to bat in the middle order and manoeuvring the field around from behind the stumps. More topically, India were gearing up for a global tournament, like they currently are, but unlike the present, it was to be in the same format in which they were playing that particular series (against Australia), and their first squad had not concurrently travelled across the Indian Ocean instead.
So devoid of context is the ongoing ODI series against South Africa – with the T20 World Cup set to begin in a week – that the primary concern for India at the moment has to be the growing injury list. After Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja’s withdrawals hit the main T20 World Cup squad, the reserves list has also suffered a dent, with Deepak Chahar ruled out for the remaining two ODIs; a BCCI release stated that Chahar had felt “stiffness in his back” after the third T20I against South Africa in Indore last Tuesday; the seamer’s recovery will now be monitored at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. (Read More)
Shahbaz Ahmed is all set to make his ODI debut in the second game against South Africa.
There have only been five ODI at Ranchi, which is not enough to go on to form an opinion about the surface. The first of those was in 2013 when England were rolled for 155, the last was in 2019 when Australia held on to defend 313. (Read More)
There’s no rocket science behind Shardul Thakur’s success as a cricketer so far. He can get crucial wickets with the ball, often against the run of play. And he can score runs lower down the order. Just like he did in the first ODI against South Africa. Thakur dismissed Janemman Malan and Temba Bavuma and scored 33 runs off 31 deliveries in the chase of 250, which India fell short of 9 runs eventually. (Read More)
Going to miss you so much by skut! The biggest I’ve ever known. You took the fighting to a different level, Miller wrote on his Instagram story. (Read More)
Deepak Chahar’s unavailability due to an ankle injury will complicate selection matters with India looking for a much-improved bowling performance in a must win second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. Dhawan will hope that he returns among runs to give the team a solid start, while the talented Shubman Gill will also look to reaffirm his credentials as an ODI opener. (Read More)
Washington Sundar, who replaced injured Deepak Chahar in India’s squad for the remaining two ODIs against South Africa. On the other hand for South Africa, a lot of attention will be on pacer Anrich Nortje, who might come in for Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, who is likely to replace Tabraiz Shamsi. (Read More)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa from Ranchi.