IND vs SA 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch

LIVE Stream India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match Online: KL Rahul will have to show drastically improved leadership acumen when he leads India against a buoyant South African side in the second ODI on Thursday, with the three-match series and his long-term Test captaincy ambitions both at stake. South Africa crushed India both strategically as well as on skills and therein lay serious questions about Rahul’s wares as captain. The most dominant query was what exactly was Venkatesh Iyer doing in the team if he was not bowling at least four to five overs as the sixth bowler when Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur were being taken to the cleaners by Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma?

Test captaincy is a different ball-game compared to white ball but Rahul only knows too well that when it comes to decision-making, the top brass will fall back on references they have. And a series defeat against South Africa isn’t going to do his case any good unless the head coach is bent on trying to make a leader out of him.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

When is the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa?

The 2nd ODI between India and South Africa is on Friday, January 21, 2022. It is a three-match series between the two sides.

What time is the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa?

The 2nd ODI between India and South Africa starts at 2 pm IST on Friday. Toss will take place at 1.30 pm IST.

Where is the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa?

The 2nd ODI between India and South Africa is in Boland Park, Paarl.

Where can the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa be broadcast in India?

The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa will be live telecast on Star Sports.

Where can the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa be live-streamed?

The 2nd ODI between India and South Africa will be live-streamed on Hotstar.

(With PTI inputs)