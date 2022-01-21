scorecardresearch
Friday, January 21, 2022
IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 Live Score Updates: India aim to save series

Live Match Score India vs South Africa ODI Series 2022, IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Scorecard: KL Rahul-led Team India will hope to save the series when they take on South Africa in the second ODI.

By: Sports Desk |
January 21, 2022 12:34:07 pm
IND vs SA 2nd ODI:

IND vs SA Live Match Score: Indian skipper KL Rahul’s leadership acumen will be on display again when he leads India against a buoyant South African side in the second ODI today. The three-match series and his long-term Test captaincy ambitions both are at stake.

Rahul was at best mediocre in terms of “on-your-feet-thinking”, something that’s basic to art of captaincy, and also didn’t look the part with the bat in a deflating 31-run defeat in the opening ODI where India were outplayed for the better part of the game. The middle-order, which had been a problem since Virat Kohli’s heady days as captain, is still sticking out like a sore thumb and no one knows what exactly the solution is. South Africa crushed India both strategically as well as on skills and therein lay serious questions about Rahul’s wares as captain.

Squads:

INDIA: KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad

SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne

Live Blog

IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 Live Score Updates: Hosts South Africa eye 2-0 in the three-match series, India to go for a bounce-back today

IND vs SA updates:

Venkatesh Iyer

India’s handling of allrounder Venkatesh Iyer raises eyebrows

India's Venkatesh Iyer. (AP Photo)What’s the role of Venkatesh Iyer in the team? That’s one of the many puzzles floating around the Indian ODI team that plays a brand of outdated cricket. There are quite a few issues from the run-getting pace of the top order to lack of wicket-taking bowlers in the middle overs to lack of finishers but Iyer’s case is a good example as any to capture the confusion in the camp. The stand-in captain KL Rahul, and more so head coach Rahul Dravid, cannot absolve themselves of the mismanagement of the seam-bowling all-rounder who made his ODI debut on Wednesday.

Absence of a seaming all-rounder in white-ball cricket has been the team’s biggest weakness of late, which got exposed at the T20 World Cup last year, when picking a half-fit Hardik Pandya backfired. Iyer was fast-tracked to the Indian team after the tournament because the selectors saw him as an option to fill the void. The team management selected him ahead of Suryakumar Yadav for the first ODI, ostensibly to use him as an all-rounder. Neither was he given a single over, nor was the southpaw utilised properly as a batsman. If he hasn’t impressed the team management as a bowler then why has he been picked and wasted low down in the order where he can’t even show his batting prowess? What was the communication between the selectors and the management? The top order, as it stands now, is clustered with batsmen who like to take their time. Something needs to change there to seize the momentum. Iyer would be actually ideal there as in case he succeeds, it will give India a breakthrough from rigidity they have slipped into. And they wouldn’t get a better chance than these bilateral series to try out options.

The ongoing series against the Proteas, or any bilateral series for that matter in the lead-up to the 2023 World Cup, is sort of inconsequential for India in terms of results. Being the hosts of the ICC event, India aren’t part of the World Cup Super League, as they will qualify automatically. From that perspective, bilateral series offers Dravid and company the chance to plug the void/loopholes and zero in on the right players and right combination.

