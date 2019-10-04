Saffers attack Mayank Agarwal’s pads, but no reversal in fortunes

Like desperate teams in desperate times, South Africa resorted to bowling outside the leg-stump from around the stumps to strangle the free-scoring ways of Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma. But the buoyant India openers dismantled the ploy with a spate of reverse sweeps.

The preamble: With the runs mounting, the run rate escalating and the strip getting slower, Faf du Plessis summoned left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy and made him bowl over the stumps, setting a 7-2 leg-side heavy field, leaving the offside open with a point and mid-off. The logic was straightforward, stem the run flow, build pressure, and induce a false stroke. Even if it didn’t bargain a wicket, they could at least drag India’s innings deep into the day. A bit of Ashley Giles-like strategy in years gone by. Only that, Faf failed to factor in the improvisational skills of the pair.

Dusting up an old favourite: In his ambition to remodel his long-form game, Agarwal had eschewed the reverse-sweep, in fact, all kinds of sweep shots that were risk-prone but his staple. But past his hundred, and his team looking to hoard as many runs as possible before the predicted rain, Agarwal summoned the reverse-sweep. He played the stroke three times, in three different directions, and all three shots found the boundary. The first one was dinked through backward point, the second slapped to third-man and the last wristed through point.

Pre-determined, not premeditated: Surely, Agarwal must have made up his mind before playing the reverse-sweeps, but importantly, he hadn’t picked his spots. He would wait for the trajectory of the ball to decide where he would tuck them. In the first instance, off a ball pitched way outside the leg-stump, he had to fetch the ball. So he chose to hit it squarer to point. The next was of offie Dane Piedt, which was homing on the leg-and middle. This meant, he could use the pace and work the ball finer to third man with the angle. The third one, again off Muthusamy, was slower, so he had to use more power and smear it like a two-handed backhand in tennis. The fundamental reason for the accuracy was Agarwal’s shape and balance, each feeding off the other. And he always looked to play inside the line of the ball which meant he could play the ball, and place it where he wanted to, at the very last moment. Also, he was careful not to over-use the shot.

Back to 6-3: Not just Mayank, even Rohit chimed in with a reverse sweep, rare for him even in the shortest format, forcing Faf to ditch the unrewarding ploy. The Proteas skipper knew the dangers of it. With empty expanses on the off-side, even decent connection would take the ball to the rope. A defensive ploy was thus rendered utterly counter-productive. He switched to a more conventional 6-3 field in a little less than four overs. As soon as he changed his tactic, the Indians stopped the reverse sweeps too. In fact, Rohit and Agarwal resoundingly answered every question South Africa’s bowlers threw up.