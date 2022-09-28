IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s India take on Temba Bavuma’s South Africa

ND vs SA 1st T20 Match Live Score Streaming Online: India take on South Africa in 1st T20.

India vs South Africa 1st T20 Match Live Scorecard: India will play host to South Africa just four months after the Proteas last tour of India when the two sides meet in Thiruvananthapuram for the first T20I on Wednesday. This time though, both teams will look to use this series as a last minute preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Coming off a thrilling 2-1 win against Australia recently, India will look to continue that form against the visiting side, led by Temba Bavuma. With Virat Kohli among the runs again, the Rohit Sharma-led India will look for another series victory under their belt before they fly to Australia for the World Cup.

South Africa, meanwhile, are in a rich vein of form themselves with series victories against England and Ireland. The Proteas will have to shuffle their batting lineup to make room for Bavuma and it’ll be interesting to see who makes way for the returning skipper. Follow live score & updates of IND vs SA below.