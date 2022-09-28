IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s India take on Temba Bavuma’s South Africa

India vs South Africa 1st T20 Match Live Scorecard: India will play host to South Africa just four months after the Proteas last tour of India when the two sides meet in Thiruvananthapuram for the first T20I on Wednesday. This time though, both teams will look to use this series as a last minute preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Coming off a thrilling 2-1 win against Australia recently, India will look to continue that form against the visiting side, led by Temba Bavuma. With Virat Kohli among the runs again, the Rohit Sharma-led India will look for another series victory under their belt before they fly to Australia for the World Cup.
South Africa, meanwhile, are in a rich vein of form themselves with series victories against England and Ireland. The Proteas will have to shuffle their batting lineup to make room for Bavuma and it’ll be interesting to see who makes way for the returning skipper.
Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
Probable XI: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram/Rilee Rossouw, Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen/Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje
The Greenfield Stadium is a sparkling modern venue, where the India-South Africa series kicks off from Wednesday, but the soul of the city’s cricket is trapped inside the unkempt University Stadium, neighboured by the State Assembly Building, the Palayam Mosque, the Mascot Hotel, the CSI Christ Church and its cemetery. (READ MORE)
The pair of teams could be more familiar than most others. In the space of 10 months, this is the third series between them; the two others have been nail-bitingly thrilling. Some of them are franchise teammates in the Indian Premier League, many of them are familiar rivals, some of them friends and most of them have been playing against each other repeatedly this year. Such has been the frequency of their encounters that they could measure each other’s success or progress, gauge their strengths and weaknesses, introspect and retrospect through the eyes of these three series, like a timeline in pursuit of World Cup glory. Read our Preview HERE
