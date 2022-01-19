IND vs SA 1st ODI Playing XI: Toss up between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar in middle order

Members of Indian Cricket Team during the training session ahead of their first ODI against South Africa. (Twitter/BCCI)

IND vs SA 1st ODI Predicted Playing XI: For the first time in seven years will be keenly followed while his potential successor in red-ball cricket, KL Rahul, will be judged for his captaincy in the three-match ODI series against South Africa beginning at the Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday.

The last time a full-strength India played an ODI series was at home against England in March before a second-string squad travelled to Sri Lanka in July.

Rahul batted in the middle-order against England but it remains to be seen if he moves back to the top alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who made the squad following an exceptional domestic season, might have to wait longer for his ODI debut.

It will be crucial three games for the seasoned Dhawan, who has already lost his place in the T20 side.

The southpaw has thrived under pressure in the past and will be looking to solidify his position as the first-choice opener alongside Rohit when the latter returns from injury.

Kohli will bat at his usual number three spot while there will be a toss-up between Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer for the number four position.

Rishabh Pant is expected to come at number five while Venkatesh Iyer is likely to make his 50-over debut as the all-rounder at six, having shown promise in the T20s against New Zealand.

The two spinners likely to play are Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin, who has made a comeback after more than four years.

Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will share the load in the pace department while for the third pace option, the management could pick Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur or Prasidh Krishna.

Mohammad Siraj, who injured his hamstring during the Test series, is also fit as suggested by Bumrah on Monday.

For South Africa, skipper Temba Bavuma played a few crucial in the preceding Tests and he will carry that confidence into his batting as well as his leadership.

Quinton de Kock, who retired from Test cricket after the series opener against India, starts his life as a white-ball only player.

Tall left-arm pacer Marco Jansen, who excelled in his maiden Test series, is expected to trouble the Indian batters with his extra bounce and variations in the short format after earning a maiden call-up.

Squads

Predicted Playing XI India: KL Rahul (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav/Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

Predicted Playing South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.