IND vs SA 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch

LIVE Stream India vs South Africa match Online: Virat Kohli’s presence in the Indian playing eleven as a mere player for the first time in seven years will be keenly followed while his potential successor in red-ball cricket, K L Rahul, will be judged for his captaincy in the three-match ODI series against South Africa beginning in Paarl on Wednesday.

Rahul, who is leading the side in the absence of an injured Rohit Sharma, is expected to turn to Kohli for advice during the series. Not only Kohli has a major role to play as a batter, but as vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah said on the eve of the series, the star “will always be a leader” in the team.

Rahul batted in the middle-order against England but it remains to be seen if he moves back to the top alongside Shikhar Dhawan. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who made the squad following an exceptional domestic season, might have to wait longer for his ODI debut. It will be crucial three games for the seasoned Dhawan, who has already lost his place in the T20 side.

Meanwhile, South Africa will be in high spirits after a memorable victory in the five-day format. Skipper Temba Bavuma played a few crucial in the preceding Tests and he will carry that confidence into his batting as well as his leadership. Quinton de Kock, who retired from Test cricket after the series opener against India, starts his life as a white-ball only player.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

When is the first ODI between India and South Africa?

The first ODI between India and South Africa is on Wednesday, January 18, 2022. It is a three-match series between the two sides.

What time is the first ODI between India and South Africa?

The first ODI between India and South Africa starts at 2pm IST on Wednesday. Toss will take place at 1.30pm IST.

Where is the first ODI between India and South Africa?

The first ODI between India and South Africa is in Boland Park, Paarl.

Where can the first ODI between India and South Africa be broadcast in India?

The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa will be live telecast on Star Sports.

Where can the first ODI between India and South Africa be live-streamed?

The first ODI between India and South Africa will be live-streamed on Hotstar.