Wednesday, January 19, 2022
IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Score Updates: South Africa opt to bat first

India vs South Africa first ODI Live Match Score: KL Rahul faces the first big test of his leadership when Team India takes on South Africa in 1st ODI today.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: January 19, 2022 2:06:10 pm
India vs South Africa Live Score: KL Rahul is leading Team India in the three-match ODI series.

IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Score Updates: India are locking horns against South Africa in the first ODI at the Boland Park, Paarl. They will face each other in the three-match ODI series.

Temba Bavuma hits one over the infield and that’s the victory for South Africa. For India, the final frontier remains unconquered. South Africa come back from the heartbreak at Centurion to win the series 2-1. With an easy target of 212 to chase, South Africa began the fourth day at 101 for 2 after captain Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen put on a 78-run stand. But Elgar was out with what proved to be the last ball of the day with a strangle down the leg side as he edged seamer Jasprit Bumrah to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

India were earlier furious when Elgar earned a reprieve from the ball-tracking technology when on 22. India batted first and made 223, South Africa replied with 210 and India made 198 in its second innings.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Live Blog

IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Score Updates: All eyes are on KL Rahul's leadership skills as India are facing Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series.

14:06 (IST)19 Jan 2022
Bumrah to De Kock!

Jasprit Bumrah to his fellow Mumbai Indians teammate Quinton de Kock. The South African wicketkeeper-batter has announced his retirement from Test cricket, earlier in the series. A wayward start for Bumrah, a wide and then four leg byes. It costs six runs. South Africa: 6/0 in 1 Over) 

13:59 (IST)19 Jan 2022
Venkatesh Iyer's journey!

Venkatesh Iyer has traversed an equally incredulous arc nothing short of a movie blockbuster – from a handy state team all-rounder, right upto the IPL final. Almost pulled off a title run too. He then went on to make his T20I debut against New Zealand at home and then followed it with his ODI debut against South Africa.

13:51 (IST)19 Jan 2022
Rahul on Kohli!

KL Rahul on Virat Kohli's decision of quitting Test captaincy: "Last couple of days and right after Tests there was a lot going on. Emotional for the team. Lot of us have debuted under Virat. Obviously, he's still with us and integral part of the team. Just want to try out few things in terms of tactics and strategies."

13:43 (IST)19 Jan 2022
No Surya and Siraj in India's playing XI!

Shreyas Iyer has got the nod ahead of Suryakumar Yadav, while Shardul Thakur pipped Mohammed Siraj for the third seamer slot.

Playing XI: KL Rahul (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

13:40 (IST)19 Jan 2022
Jansen is making his ODI debut!

Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen is making his ODI debut for South Africa.

Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

13:35 (IST)19 Jan 2022
South Africa win the toss!

South Africa have won the toss and they will bat first. 

Temba Bavuma: Wicket looks a bit dry. Would like to make use of the best of the batting conditions. Hopefully it slows up and the slower bowlers can get in the game. Hard to get away from the high of the Tests. But will have to focus on today, different format, have to ensure our basics are in touch. Opportunity for us as a one-day team to get our game in order. Have got a standard team. Marco comes in, obviously we don't have KG available. 

KL Rahul: Would've wanted to bat first. We're always ready to do both things. Looks a little bit dry. Have some quality spinners in our attack. With Bumrah and Bhuvi starting, hopefully they'll get a couple early with the swing. Venkatesh Iyer debuting, Shreyas Iyer to bat at four.

13:30 (IST)19 Jan 2022
ODI debut for Venkatesh Iyer!

Venkatesh Iyer gets his maiden ODI cap. The all-rounder is making his IPL debut in the first ODI against South Africa. Iyer has shown promise during the T20I series against New Zealand. The southpaw was in red-hot form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. 

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Updates

KL Rahul will India in the ODI series against South Africa. (Twitter/BCCI Official)

KL Rahul keen to learn on the job

K L Rahul's sudden promotion has put him in uncharted territory. On Monday, the BCCI’s Twitter handle posted a picture of the 29-year-old addressing a team huddle. Virat Kohli, a member of the group, was listening with intent. Rahul’s body language was quite assertive. When Rahul led India in the second Test against South Africa, after back spasms had ruled Kohli out, he looked cagey, especially during the hosts’ run-chase in the fourth innings. But when he came for the press conference on the eve of the ODI series, he showed quiet confidence.

Rahul’s tacit approach is the exact opposite of Kohli’s high-octane style, but he isn’t a pushover either. When reminded about his ordinary record as captain in the Indian Premier League and the Test defeat at the Wanderers, Rahul’s reply had a cheeky dig. “Thanks for the stats, man. It gives me a lot of confidence.” He spoke about learning on the job. “I will make mistakes along the way. But I will learn and I will get better. That’s where my mind is at. This one-day series is a fresh start again, a new opportunity and a great opportunity to captain my country.”

Those who have covered Indian cricket for long enough will find a throwback, when Rahul Dravid took over the captaincy from the gung-ho Sourav Ganguly. Suddenly press conferences became matter-of-fact, troubling headline writers. This is not Rahul’s full-time initiation, but if morning shows the day, his style would be akin to his more illustrious namesake, who is now the head coach of the Indian team.

Rabada released from SA squad on eve of India ODI series

South Africa’s lead pacer Kagiso Rabada. (File)

South Africa’s lead pacer Kagiso Rabada was on Tuesday released from the team for the three-match One-Day International series against India as part of its workload management.

“Proteas seam bowler, Kagiso Rabada, has been released from the team for the Betway One-Day International (ODI) series against India due to high workloads over a sustained period of time and the need for him to recover prior the outbound Test series against New Zealand next month,” Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement.

South Africa's lead pacer Kagiso Rabada

