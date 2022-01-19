IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Score Updates: South Africa opt to bat first

IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Score Updates: India are locking horns against South Africa in the first ODI at the Boland Park, Paarl. They will face each other in the three-match ODI series.
Temba Bavuma hits one over the infield and that’s the victory for South Africa. For India, the final frontier remains unconquered. South Africa come back from the heartbreak at Centurion to win the series 2-1. With an easy target of 212 to chase, South Africa began the fourth day at 101 for 2 after captain Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen put on a 78-run stand. But Elgar was out with what proved to be the last ball of the day with a strangle down the leg side as he edged seamer Jasprit Bumrah to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.
India were earlier furious when Elgar earned a reprieve from the ball-tracking technology when on 22. India batted first and made 223, South Africa replied with 210 and India made 198 in its second innings.
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Jasprit Bumrah to his fellow Mumbai Indians teammate Quinton de Kock. The South African wicketkeeper-batter has announced his retirement from Test cricket, earlier in the series. A wayward start for Bumrah, a wide and then four leg byes. It costs six runs. South Africa: 6/0 in 1 Over)
Venkatesh Iyer has traversed an equally incredulous arc nothing short of a movie blockbuster – from a handy state team all-rounder, right upto the IPL final. Almost pulled off a title run too. He then went on to make his T20I debut against New Zealand at home and then followed it with his ODI debut against South Africa. Read Devendra Pandey's profile on the swashbuckling all-rounder. Read
KL Rahul on Virat Kohli's decision of quitting Test captaincy: "Last couple of days and right after Tests there was a lot going on. Emotional for the team. Lot of us have debuted under Virat. Obviously, he's still with us and integral part of the team. Just want to try out few things in terms of tactics and strategies."
Shreyas Iyer has got the nod ahead of Suryakumar Yadav, while Shardul Thakur pipped Mohammed Siraj for the third seamer slot.
Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen is making his ODI debut for South Africa.
South Africa have won the toss and they will bat first.
Temba Bavuma: Wicket looks a bit dry. Would like to make use of the best of the batting conditions. Hopefully it slows up and the slower bowlers can get in the game. Hard to get away from the high of the Tests. But will have to focus on today, different format, have to ensure our basics are in touch. Opportunity for us as a one-day team to get our game in order. Have got a standard team. Marco comes in, obviously we don't have KG available.
KL Rahul: Would've wanted to bat first. We're always ready to do both things. Looks a little bit dry. Have some quality spinners in our attack. With Bumrah and Bhuvi starting, hopefully they'll get a couple early with the swing. Venkatesh Iyer debuting, Shreyas Iyer to bat at four.
Venkatesh Iyer gets his maiden ODI cap. The all-rounder is making his IPL debut in the first ODI against South Africa. Iyer has shown promise during the T20I series against New Zealand. The southpaw was in red-hot form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.