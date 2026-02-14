IND vs PAK: What happened when India and Pakistan last played a T20 in Colombo?

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in yet another high-octane environment as they meet for the ninth time at the T20 World Cup in Colombo on Sunday. The high-stakes Group A contest had been in serious doubt over the past few weeks, with the Pakistan government threatening to boycott the fixture, close on the heels of Bangladesh’s exit from the tournament due to the ongoing political tensions with India.

With their head-to-head meetings confined to only multi-nation tournaments since 2012, India and Pakistan have played out some close contests in recent years in the T20I format. During the 2024 T20 World Cup that India went on to win, Rohit Sharma’s side had edged out Pakistan by six runs in New York. The teams last met during the 2025 Asia Cup final in Dubai. Though the Men in Blue emerged victorious, Suryakumar Yadav’s men had faced a stiff task tackling the Pakistan bowlers.