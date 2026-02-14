IND vs PAK: What happened when India and Pakistan last played a T20 in Colombo?

IND vs PAK: The last time India and Pakistan locked horned at the iconic R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, a masterclass from a 25-year-old steered the Men in Blue to a comfortable win.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 14, 2026 07:40 PM IST
IND vs PAK: India and Pakistan last played a T20 World Cup match in Colombo in 2012, headlined by a Virat Kohli masterclass. (AP Photo)IND vs PAK: India and Pakistan last played a T20 World Cup match in Colombo in 2012, headlined by a Virat Kohli masterclass. (AP Photo)
India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in yet another high-octane environment as they meet for the ninth time at the T20 World Cup in Colombo on Sunday. The high-stakes Group A contest had been in serious doubt over the past few weeks, with the Pakistan government threatening to boycott the fixture, close on the heels of Bangladesh’s exit from the tournament due to the ongoing political tensions with India.

With their head-to-head meetings confined to only multi-nation tournaments since 2012, India and Pakistan have played out some close contests in recent years in the T20I format. During the 2024 T20 World Cup that India went on to win, Rohit Sharma’s side had edged out Pakistan by six runs in New York. The teams last met during the 2025 Asia Cup final in Dubai. Though the Men in Blue emerged victorious, Suryakumar Yadav’s men had faced a stiff task tackling the Pakistan bowlers.

ALSO READ | IND vs PAK: Suryakumar confirms Abhishek Sharma’s availability, on shaking hands with Pakistan, says ‘wait for 24 hours’

When India faced Pakistan in Colombo

Interestingly, it will also be the first time since 2012 that India and Pakistan will go head-to-head in Colombo. Incidentally, the last meeting between the sides was hosted by R Premadasa Stadium, the venue of Sunday’s clash.

Virat Kohli also picked up a wicket in the match against Pakistan in Colombo. (AP Photo) Virat Kohli also picked up a wicket in the match against Pakistan in Colombo. (AP Photo)

Five years after their two thrilling skirmishes in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, India and Pakistan were locked for an important Super 8 match in Colombo during the 2012 T20 World Cup. Coming off a brutal defeat to Australia in their first group game, India recorded their third consecutive win over Pakistan at the world stage on the back of a clinical team performance, headlined by a certain Virat Kohli.

But it was first up to the bowlers, led by pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji and spin all-rounders R Ashwin and Yuvraj Singh, who constricted Pakistan on the Colombo strip. None of the batters got going as Pakistan was bundled out for 128 in 19.4 overs. Interestingly, a 25-year-old Kohli would also chip in with a crucial wicket, dismissing Pakistan captain Mohammed Hafeez out bowled.

Kohli would then lead the chase adeptly, countering the spin threat of Pakistan’s Saeed Ajmal without breaking a sweat. Kohli nulled his threat comprehensively, facing 15 of the 24 balls he sent down to score 21 runs. The Delhi batter saw out the chase with a masterful half-century as India romped home by eight wickets.

 

