scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Watch: Rohit Sharma soaks up the atmosphere after singing the national anthem

Team India captain Rohit Sharma couldn't control his emotions after the national anthem at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Rohit Sharma's reaction after the national anthem. (Screengrab)

How much does the India-Pakistan match mean to the cricketers? Watch the visuals of Team India captain Rohit Sharma after the national anthem, minutes before the blockbuster clash against the arch-rivals at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Rohit Sharma, who is in the sixteenth year of his international career, couldn’t control his emotions after the national anthem.

“Look at Rohit Sharma, look at his emotions; he has played so much cricket for India, but still what it means for him,” said commentator Ian Smith.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening T20 World Cup match, here on Sunday.

Both Pakistan and India have fielded three seamers and two spinners in their respective playing XIs.

India have preferred Dinesh Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant in the wicketkeeper’s role.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...Premium
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...Premium
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar mapPremium
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar map
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...Premium
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...

Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel are the two spinners, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh are the three seamers.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-10-2022 at 01:58:22 pm
Next Story

Gauri Khan gives Katrina Kaif’s ‘boring terrace’ a makeover, actor reacts: ‘Just beautiful’

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virender Sehwag birthday
Virender Sehwag birthday special: A glimpse of his storied career
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 23: Latest News