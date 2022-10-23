Watch: Rohit Sharma soaks up the atmosphere after singing the national anthem

How much does the India-Pakistan match mean to the cricketers? Watch the visuals of Team India captain Rohit Sharma after the national anthem, minutes before the blockbuster clash against the arch-rivals at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Goosebumps brother, Rohit Sharma’s face gave clear signals of the importance of this fixture. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/tFsAt9Og5G — Aman🥤 (@Amanception) October 23, 2022

Rohit Sharma, who is in the sixteenth year of his international career, couldn’t control his emotions after the national anthem.

“Look at Rohit Sharma, look at his emotions; he has played so much cricket for India, but still what it means for him,” said commentator Ian Smith.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening T20 World Cup match, here on Sunday.

Both Pakistan and India have fielded three seamers and two spinners in their respective playing XIs.

India have preferred Dinesh Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant in the wicketkeeper’s role.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel are the two spinners, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh are the three seamers.