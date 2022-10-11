scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

‘Bowl inswinging yorker to Rohit Sharma, you will get him out’: Ramiz Raja recalls his chat with Babar Azam

Ramiz Raja explains how he planned the wicket of Rohit Sharma with Babar Azam before in the last year's T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja revealed how he planned Rohit Sharma’s wicket with Babar Azam ahead of the last year’s T20 World Cup in Dubai.

“Babar Azam was here with the Chief Selector before leaving for the World Cup, and I asked him what are your plans against India,” Ramiz Raja said on a BBC podcast.

“I can tell you how to get rid of Rohit Sharma right now and Babar was intrigued.”

READ |‘Respect for opposition doesn’t come with victory & defeat’: Ashwin’s cheeky jibe on Ramiz Raja

“I said get Shaheen Afridi bowling at 100mph, get a man at short-leg. Just bowl that inswinging yorker at 100mph and do not give him a single and keep him on strike. You will get him out,” recalled Ramiz.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politicsPremium
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politics
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanismPremium
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanism
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...Premium
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...

Rohit Sharma was caught in front of middle stump and was dismissed on a golden duck. Pakistan wen ton end their winless streak against India in the ICC World Cup events by winning the match by ten wickets.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

In less than two weeks’ time the arch-rivals will again be up against each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23 in this year’s T20 World Cup.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-10-2022 at 09:38:37 am
Next Story

Gary Kirsten joins Netherlands team as consultant for T20 World Cup

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa win first ODI against India by 9 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 11: Latest News