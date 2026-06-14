IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Fatima skip handshake at toss

The absence of a handshake has become the norm in India-Pakistan cricket since the 2025 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates. (BCCI Women/X)

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana did not shake hands at the toss in their Women’s T20 World Cup clash at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.

The captains did not shake hands at the toss for the second straight ICC tournament meeting between the arch-rivals, following a similar instance during the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo last October. India won the toss and opted to bat first.

“We will bat first. I think it’s a very good pitch to bat on, so we just thought let’s bat and set a decent total on the board. (Does winning a World Cup give them confidence?) Well, I think we all are very excited. The last World Cup definitely has given us a lot of confidence, and we just want to carry that confidence to this World Cup. (Have you been pleased with the build-up?) Yes, definitely. We have plugged a lot of areas and now it’s only about playing good cricket, and we are looking forward to that. Bharti’s playing today. And yeah, Yastika did really well, but today we thought of going with Bharti. We are going with three spinners and two medium pacers,” Harmanpreet said at the toss.