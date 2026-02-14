Pakistan have a trump card in Usman. India have a plan.

India's batsmen faced this stuttering delivery from Suryakumar Yadav, preparing their eyes for a challenge unlike any they've encountered: Usman Tariq's unique pause-and-release action. (PTI/AP Photo)

At the practice nets flanking the Premadasa stadium square, something peculiar unfolded on Saturday afternoon. Suryakumar Yadav ran in to bowl, then stopped mid-stride—frozen for a heartbeat—before releasing the ball. Washington Sundar did the same.

Again and again, India’s batsmen faced this stuttering delivery, preparing their eyes for a challenge unlike any they’ve encountered: Usman Tariq’s unique pause-and-release action.

This is how you prepare for the unpredictable in an India-Pakistan world cup encounter. When Pakistan captain Salman Agha named Tariq as their trump card, India’s coaching staff didn’t just take note—they reconstructed the threat in their own nets.

“Sometimes there is a question in the exam that’s out of syllabus,” Suryakumar explained with characteristic calm. “We can’t leave that question unanswered. We have to try something, adopt our own way. Yes, he is a different character when he comes to bowl, but we cannot just surrender to him.”