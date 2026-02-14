IND vs PAK: Suryakumar confirms Abhishek Sharma’s availability, on shaking hands with Pakistan, says ‘wait for 24 hours’

India captain Suryakumar Yadav all but confirmed that opener Abhishek Sharma, who missed the previous fixture against Namibia in New Delhi, will take the field against Pakistan at Colombo on Sunday. And soon after the captain gave the confirmation, the opener padded up and had a long net session on the practice strips. As far as shaking hands with Pakistan players, Suryakumar refused to break the suspense, saying: “You will see in 24 hours.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Although India have won both their matches so far, their batting has been scratchy with Abhishek’s absence clearly showing against Namibia. While he was out without opening the scoring against the USA, Abhishek’s firepower at the top will be much-needed for India going into the match against Pakistan. Earlier, Pakistan captain Salman Agha had also wished the Indian opener played on Sunday.