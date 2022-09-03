IND vs PAK: Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of match against India

In yet another injury related blow to Pakistan, pacer Shahnawaz Dahani will not be available for Sunday’s Asia Cup Super-4 match against India due to a suspected side strain, Pakistan Cricket Board said on Saturday. The injury happened while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday, the statement added.



Per the statement, the medical team will monitor him for the next 48-72 hours and decide the next course of action. Meanwhile, Naseem Shah, Pakistan’s fast bowler who rattled India in the first game before he picked up cramps in his left leg, was seen with his left leg taped up at Pakistan’s nets session on Thursday at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

In the last match against India, Dahani stood out with his quickfire 16 runs off 6 deliveries in order to propel his side to a fighting total.

🚨 JUST IN: Injury blow for Pakistan ahead of their Super Four encounter against India in the Asia Cup. Details 👇https://t.co/Cj0c5Cl8x1 — ICC (@ICC) September 3, 2022

Last Sunday, Hardik Pandya’s all-round brilliance powered India to a thrilling five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan. Pandya ended with figures of 3/25 in 4 overs while restricting Pakistan to 147 in 19.5 overs and then smashed 33 off 17 balls with the winning six in the last over bowled by left-arm spinner Mohammed Nawaz.

Ravindra Jadeja contributed with 35 off 29 balls. When India bowled, senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar had the best figures of 4 for 26. When India chased, former skipper Virat Kohli scored 35 off 34 balls. Naseem Shah was Pakistan’s best bowler with figures of 2/27.