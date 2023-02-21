scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
‘Go and hit a six’- Mohammed Asif reveals what he told ‘Chachu Misbah’ in last over of 2007 T20 WC final

With four needed off the six balls, Misbah had gone for a scoop shot over short fine-leg, it went straight up in the air, Sreesanth took the catch, and India won the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Mohd AsifMohd Asif was at the non-striker's end when Misbah ul Haq played a scoop and caught out in 2007 T20 World Cup India vs Pakistan final.
Former Pakistan pacer Mohammed Asif has shared a memory of 2007 T20 World Cup final which they lost to India in the final over and India became the winners of the inaugural season. Talking to YouTuber Reyan Sayed, the 36-year-old pacer said, “My main memory is of the final match when Misbah played that shot. I was there at the non-striker’s end. We had hit a four off the second last ball of the 19th over and Misbah had hit a six off the first ball of the 20th over.

Then I went to him (Misbah) and said Chachu. He’s elder to me so I call him chachu. Don’t take singles and doubles. Go and hit a six as you did on the first ball. The bowler (Joginder Sharma) had lost his rhythm and had no pace. But Misbah played a wrong shot in the wrong direction and we lost the world cup. That will remain the saddest moment for me.”

With four needed off the six balls, Misbah had gone for a scoop shot over short fine-leg, it went straight up in the air, Sreesanth took the catch, and India won the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Asif, who was one of three players suspended for spot-fixing in 2011 along with then captain Salman Butt and pacer Mohammad Amir, also said in an earlier interview that if the PCB has no problem in giving Amir national call-ups, it should have no problem in giving him an opportunity as well.

Asif was handed a seven-year ban in 2011 for his role in the spot-fixing scandal during Pakistan’s tour of England. He was also sentenced to one year in prison and served half of that sentence. In 2015, ICC relaxed its previous suspension and allowed the three players to return to all forms of the game.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 15:37 IST
