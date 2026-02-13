India likely to keep their dominance over Pakistan predicts Michael Clarke: ‘Conversation around whether they would play the game or not, does not help anyone’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
After a lot of off-field drama, the India-Pakistan game is finally back on the table. Since the inception of the T20 World Cup in 2007, India has maintained its dominance over its neighbours, winning seven games to one. Former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke said India is going to win the clash in Colombo yet again, pointing at the fact that the Men in Green have been able to handle the pressure.
“I’ve said it all along, I’m going to go India to win. I feel like Pakistan haven’t been able to handle the pressure that comes with playing against India over a long period of time now. I think Pakistan at the moment have got some issues off the field and have done for a little while. Even the conversation around whether they would play the game or not, does not help anyone in the team,” he said on the ‘Beyond23 Cricket Podcast’.
“But I think India are going to dominate, they are at their best. Pakistan are not at their best and they need to be. They need to play their absolute best game and India need to miss some opportunities for them to win. So India to beat Pakistan.”
“Playing in Sri Lanka is very different to playing in India. The pitches turn a bit more and definitely a lot slower. So I don’t think you are going to see as many high scores. I reckon 190 is going to be about par,” he said.
“India versus Pakistan, there has been a lot of talk from the past couple of weeks. Pakistan got a win as well. India look to be in absolute cracking form. So it is always a big game. The most recent publicity will probably only build that game up even more. From a World Cup perspective, all the talk is about that game now.”
