India likely to keep their dominance over Pakistan predicts Michael Clarke: ‘Conversation around whether they would play the game or not, does not help anyone’

After a lot of off-field drama, the India-Pakistan game is finally back on the table. Since the inception of the T20 World Cup in 2007, India has maintained its dominance over its neighbours, winning seven games to one. Former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke said India is going to win the clash in Colombo yet again, pointing at the fact that the Men in Green have been able to handle the pressure.

“I’ve said it all along, I’m going to go India to win. I feel like Pakistan haven’t been able to handle the pressure that comes with playing against India over a long period of time now. I think Pakistan at the moment have got some issues off the field and have done for a little while. Even the conversation around whether they would play the game or not, does not help anyone in the team,” he said on the ‘Beyond23 Cricket Podcast’.