India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre’s IND will lock horns with Farhan Yousaf’s PAK in Bulawayo

India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action.

India vs Pakistan Under 19 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Ayush Mhatre’s India will lock horns with Farhan Yousaf’s Pakistan in match 12 of the ongoing U19 World Cup at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday. The last time these two sides met, Pakistan thrashed India in the final of the Asia Cup by 191 runs.

India will be hoping to return the favour this time. India, so far in the tournament have been a dominant force. They have managed to thrash the USA, New Zealand and Bangladesh in the group stage, and in their first Super Six encounter, they have beaten Zimbabwe. Both the batting and bowling departments have been firing on all cylinders for the five-time champions.

Story continues below this ad As per Pakistan, they have lost their opening game of the tournament against England, but managed to pull off wins against Scotland and Zimbabwe. They too started their Super Six phase with a win over New Zealand. Opener Sameer Minhas has been in good touch for the side in the tournament so far. SCROLL DOWN FOR UPDATES OF INDIA Vs PAKISTAN, U19 WORLD CUP SUPER 6 MATCH: Live Updates India- Pak U-19 World Cup clash: What Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre can learn from Virat Kohli’s class of 2008 Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI) The 2008 Under-19 World Cup final served as the definitive origin story for Virat Kohli’s legendary competitive spirit, proving that he was a "batting phenomenon" who thrived on provocation. When South African players mocked India's low total during the mid-innings break, Kohli transformed the disrespect into fuel, galvanizing his team with a fiery locker-room speech and leading a high-intensity defensive effort to seize the trophy. This victory didn't just crown India champions; it established the "mess with me and face the consequences" blueprint that would define Kohli’s career as a global cricket icon. (Read more from Sandeep Dwivedi)

