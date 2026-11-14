India vs Pakistan Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Final: IND aim to break finals jinx; Toss, Playing XI

IND vs PAK Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Final: India and Pakistan clash in repeat of last year's final. (ACC)

The stage is set for another India vs Pakistan summit clash as the colts lock horns in the Under-19 Asia Cup final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground today.

The finals pressure has been in a thorn in the flesh for the Indian side across formats for some time now. Even at the Under-19 level, India have dropped a few titles along the way, and that includes the previous two editions of the Asia Cup, including a defeat to Bangladesh in the final in 2024 and Pakistan last year.

Story continues below this ad Their most recent meeting in the group stages last week also reminded the Indian side that their arch-rivals are not to be underestimated. SCROLL DOWN FOR IND VS PAK UPDATES FROM THE U19 ASIA CUP FINAL Live Updates Nov 14, 2026 09:35 AM IST IND vs PAK Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Final: Match squads India U19: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Arjun Rajput, Anvay Dravid(w), Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Ishan Sood, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel, Shavin Vinodh, Yashveer Goud Pakistan U19: Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Abdul Qadir, Farhan Yousaf(c), Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor(w), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Rizwanullah, Niqab Shafiq, Jahangir Bilal, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Huzaifa, Abdul Subhan Nov 14, 2026 09:34 AM IST IND vs PAK Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Final: Welcome Twelve editions, eight-time winners, but none in the last five years. Despite dominating the field fair and square for decades, the Indian colts have seen their dominance being challenged in recent times. They have fallen at the final hurdle twice in the last two editions. Can Lakshay Raichandani and Co. break the jinx this afternoon? Lakshya Raichandani leads by example as Pakistan await India in Asia Cup final Leading by example, Lakshya made 93 off 90 balls, with his opening stand of 117 with Aaryavir making light work of a target that was not as feeble as it eventually turned out to be. (X/Asian Cricket Council) On the very ground where Pakistan had skittled them for 208 only four days earlier, India’s Under-19 side corrected their course, recalibrated their range and produced a batting masterclass in the second semi-final of the Asia Cup. Chasing 228 on a surface that usually rewards bowlers, against an Afghanistan attack that had bowled out every opponent in the group stage, India crossed the line barely breaking sweat, securing an eight-wicket triumph with 79 deliveries to spare. READ MORE

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd