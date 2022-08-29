scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

‘India tried their best to lose the game, but for Pandya’, says Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer says both India and Pakistan made wrong selection calls, singles out Mohammad Rizwan for slow strike rate

Hardik Pandya, India vs Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar, Ind vs Pak, Asia cupIndia's Hardik Pandya gestures after hitting the winning boundary during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan, in Dubai, UAE. (AP)

Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said that both India and Pakistan tried their best to lose the Asia Cup marquee clash between the two countries on Sunday at Sharjah. Akhtar released a video on his YouTube channel giving his thoughts on the match which ended with India taking the win in the last over.

“Both teams tried their best to lose the game and India almost succeeded in doing so. India tried their best to lose the game but Hardik Pandya took them across the line,” said the 47-year-old.

After bundling Pakistan out for 147 in the first innings, India chased down the target of 148 with two balls remaining – Hardik Pandya being the eventual man-of the match. He took his three wickets while bowling and scored 33 runs off 17 balls which included a six in the fourth ball of the last over to push India across the line.

Singling out Mohammad Rizwan, Akhtar said that the opener set the tone for Pakistan’s total being low. Rizwan 43 runs of 42 deliveries, with four 4s and a solitary boundary over the ropes in his stay.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

“If Rizwan plays at a run-a-ball rate, then what will happen? 19 dot balls in first 6 overs. If you will play so many dot balls then you will face problems,” said Akhtar.

Rizwan opened the innings with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. Both found initial proceedings tough to navigate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh opened India’s bowling spell and set the tone for a masterclass in bouncers.

“I have said this multiple times that Babar Azam shouldn’t open. He should come one down and anchor the innings till the end,” said Akhtar, berating the Pakistan batting performance.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Advertisement

Akhtar also criticised the selection calls made by both captains. India chose to go with Dinesh Karthik instead of Rishabh Pant while Pakistan went with Iftikhar Ahmed at No 4. Ahmed made a 28-run contribution in 22 balls while Karthik got only one ball at the crease to play at. “It was a bad selection call by both captains. Both tried to pick the wrong teams. They dropped Rishabh Pant and we added Iftikhar Ahmed at number four,” said Akhtar.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 12:24:13 pm
Next Story

Gurgaon: 20 boosting stations to upgraded to augment water supply

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'

Premium
Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'
Exclusive

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
Single-day break between semesters for students, Registrar cites Covid delay
Delhi University

Single-day break between semesters for students, Registrar cites Covid delay

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers
Supertech demolition

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers

BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value
House of the Dragon

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup 2022
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Hardik’s all-round show helps men in blue coast to victory
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 29: Latest News