‘What a run chase in a high pressure game’: India Women hailed after thumping win over Pakistan

Team India on Sunday beat arch rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in their T20 World Cup opener.

All-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues, who was named the player of the match and Richa Ghosh’s unbroken 58-run stand guided India to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Group B match at the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Earlier, Bismah Maroof’s unbeaten 68 and a blazing 43 not out from Ayesha Naseem helped Pakistan post a challenging 149 for four.

Radha Yadav was the most successful India bowler returning with figures of 2 for 21 in her four overs.

Here are the some of the best reactions from the world of cricket after India’s thrilling victory over the neighbours:

Watched the game with Anjali & Arjun and we thoroughly enjoyed cheering for our Indian Women’s team. A good start by Shafali, Jemimah paced her innings beautifully along with a good burst from Richa towards the end. Wonderful to see India win AGAIN! 🇮🇳🏏💙#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/ruF3LKrXAw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 12, 2023

(1/2)What a win from our women’s team against Pakistan in a high pressure game and a tough run chase. pic.twitter.com/W98jFZhNUf — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 12, 2023

Chak De Fatte ! Advertisement Super excited as always to see India beat Pakistan in a World Cup.

And the Girls doing it in style is icing on the cake.

Richa Ghosh turned it around in style and Jemimah was brilliant. Great win girls @BCCIWomen #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/hLhzJRxKZH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 12, 2023

High quality run chase this from @BCCIWomen 🔥🔥. Jemima and Richa were fantastic, but what stuck out was how calm the dressing room was when we needed 40 from 4 overs. #T20WorldCup2023 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 12, 2023

Well Played India! 🇮🇳 Great example of using the crease and playing the fields by @JemiRodrigues. And @13richaghosh seems to keep getting better with every game.#WomensT20WorldCup #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/p9VOgSAce6 — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 12, 2023

Excellent start for #TeamIndia! It was a tense chase but both @JemiRodrigues and @13richaghosh rose to the occasion and completed a marvelous victory. Well done and best wishes for the upcoming encounters. 👍@BCCIWomen #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/2FoXcIGZvr — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) February 12, 2023

WHAT A WIN !

The second highest successful tun chase in Women’s #T20WorldCup history.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh were extra special in a thrilling run chase. Great start to the tournament, best wishes @BCCIWomen #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/wG0Aq4xr4N — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 12, 2023

A pressure chase in the opening game vs arch rivals, team India were put to the test today and they came out with flying colours! Well played @BCCIWomen 👊🏽🇮🇳 Superb partnership under pressure between @JemiRodrigues and @13richaghosh 👏🏽👏🏽 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Bx0Tr4EZ4A — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 12, 2023

What a match! The energy and fighting spirit showcased by all the players was brilliant.

Congratulations #TeamIndia for an outstanding win.This has surely set the tone for a great tournament.

More power to you, girls! #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/bifegXstz7 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 12, 2023

Meanwhile, India’s next match is against West Indies, on Wednesday, February 15th at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.