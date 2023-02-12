scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
‘What a run chase in a high pressure game’: India Women hailed after thumping win over Pakistan

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in their opening Group B match of the Women's T20 World Cup

Cape Town: Indian woman player Pooja Vastrakar with teammates celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Nida Dar during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women, in Newlands, Cape Town, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Team India on Sunday beat arch rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in their T20 World Cup opener.

All-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues, who was named the player of the match and Richa Ghosh’s unbroken 58-run stand guided India to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Group B match at the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Earlier, Bismah Maroof’s unbeaten 68 and a blazing 43 not out from Ayesha Naseem helped Pakistan post a challenging 149 for four.

Radha Yadav was the most successful India bowler returning with figures of 2 for 21 in her four overs.

Here are the some of the best reactions from the world of cricket after India’s thrilling victory over the neighbours:

Meanwhile, India’s next match is against West Indies, on Wednesday, February 15th at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 22:55 IST
