Former ICC head of communications on Pakistan boycotting India World Cup game: ‘Costing USD 250 million…Pakistan’s annual revenue is USD 35.5 million’

The Pakistan Government have announced that they will be boycotting the game against India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 to be played at Colombo. However, what are the implications for the Pakistan cricket board if they did not play that game? Former ICC Head of Communications Sami-ul-Hasan Burney said the game will cost USD 250, and Pakistan’s annual revenue is 35.5 USD million if there were to be sanctions and was hopeful that the cost was taken into consideration.

“I am sure an extensive exercise would have taken place before the government of Pakistan made that decision. As regards the sanctions or the losses you are talking about, that one match is costing USD 250 million (everything accounted for not just broadcaster’s loss),” Burney was quoted as saying to PTI.