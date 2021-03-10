IND vs NZ WTC final: ICC confirms Southampton as venue for World Test Championship final

IND vs NZ WTC final: A general view of the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, in Britain where the two Test giants will lock horns in the WTC final. (Reuters/FILE)

India will take on New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in a bio-secure bubble at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton from June 18-22, the game’s governing body ICC said on Wednesday.

Initially, the final was supposed to be held at the Lord’s but the ICC Board and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) decided to change the venue to ensure that the fixture could be staged safely with the potential impact of COVID-19 minimised for all involved.

“The decision, taken by the ICC Board, follows discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) where a range of options were considered to ensure the inaugural final could be staged safely with the potential impact of COVID-19 minimised for all involved,” the ICC said in an official statement.

https://t.co/aTRWkb6pOF ICC World Test Championship final at Southampton Details 👇🏾 — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) March 10, 2021

The governing body added “should the UK government’s phased easing of COVID-19 lockdown measures proceed as planned, it is anticipated that a limited number of fans will be allowed into the Hampshire Bowl to watch the final.”

New Zealand were the first team to qualify for the final and they were joined by India following their 3-1 series win over England which concluded on Saturday.

According to the ICC, “Southampton provides world-class playing and training facilities, giving both teams the best possible environment in which to prepare. Whilst the on-site accommodation will significantly reduce the risk around COVID-19 transmission and better protect the health and safety of everyone involved in delivering the final.”

India 🤜🤛 New Zealand The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists! The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X3KcNrUTJ1 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

“We are delighted that the ICC has chosen to host the inaugural World Test Championship Final at The Hampshire Bowl. As the world’s first fully bio-secure cricket venue, it has shown itself capable of delivering international matches to the highest of standards, even against the backdrop of a global pandemic. I am sure the finale of the ICC World Test Championship will be a wonderful occasion,” Tom Harrison, ECB chief executive said.

