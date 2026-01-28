IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero

Abhishek Sharma of India plays a shot during the 4th T20I match between India and New Zealand at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India, on January 28, 2026. (CREIMAS for BCCI)

A golden duck is arguably the biggest insult for a batsman. Worse still when gliding down the deck, flashing the willow, and miscuing to a fielder’s hands. But Abhishek Sharma perishing in this rush-of-blood fashion shouldn’t be mocked. It has brought him and his team success. It has injected dread in bowlers. One failure shouldn’t stop him.

All turbo-charged opening batsmen have lived and died by this sword. Virender Sehwag, whose simplicity and clarity Abhishek carries, floundered countless times slashing outside off-stump. Yet he owes a quarter of his international runs to that scything slash. It dishevelled lengths, gave sleepless nights to bowlers. Same with Sanath Jayasuriya’s short-arm pull—his speciality that occasionally undid him, yet never lost its sting. Matthew Hayden was another buccaneer who intimidated bowlers by walking down and pummelling them.