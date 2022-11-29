scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Umran Malik bowling at other end makes things easy for me: Arshdeep Singh

India, 0-1 in the series, to face New Zealand in third and final ODI at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Arshdeep Singh believes having Umran Malik at the other end will make his job simpler.(AP)

India’s left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh says his aim is to win represent India and win matches. Speaking ahead of the Christchurch ODI, the youngster acknowledged his bowling partner Umran Malik makes things easy for him and both enjoy each other’s company on and off the field.  Here’s what Arshdeep said in the pre-match press conference.

On his ODI debut

It feels good to debut in the ODIs after playing in T20Is for India. As it’s a dream for any youngster to play for India, my aim is also to represent the country and win matches for India.

On the journey so far

I don’t think my journey is easy or challenging. We as players focus on playing, enjoying the process, and not thinking much about it being easy or challenging. When we perform our best, it feels good. We take the game match by match and don’t really think too much that I want myself here in the next year or so.

Difference between ODIs and T20Is

As a bowler, I haven’t thought much about the difference between the two formats. The way I bowl- I attack in the beginning and defend in the middle. I think this goes with the ODIs as well. Whenever and wherever I will get a chance to bowl, I will try to get wickets for the team.

On trolling and fan-following

People love us and our game a lot. So when we perform our best, people love us and when we don’t perform, people show their disappointment. So there is nothing like dealing with this. They express their emotions because we play for India and it’s the fans’ right to express their love or anger. We should accept both.

On the 3rd ODIs

Weather is not in our hands. But we will focus on following the process and practising well. Whatever plan we have for the game, we try our best to execute it during the match.

On debut with Umran Malik

It’s an edge for me to play with Umran. He bowls 155 KMPH and makes things easy for me. We are loving our partnership on the field and off the field as well. Hope it continues for a long.

