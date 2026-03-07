IND vs NZ Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch-Weather Report: What will the conditions be like for India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final match?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IND vs NZ Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Update: After punching their tickets to the T20 World Cup final with a 7-run win over England in the semis, India will arrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium– the host of the Men in Blue’s most recent heartbreaks. They lost the ODI World Cup final here back in 2023 and more recently, were teetering on the edge of elimination after a heavy defeat to South Africa in the Super 8s a couple of weeks ago.
This time though, Suryakumar Yadav and Co will be hoping to flip the script when they line up to play the summit clash against New Zealand. The Kiwis, like India haven’t really had a consistent tournament losing to South Africa in the group stage and then to England in the Super 8s. But in the semifinal, they played their best match of the tournament with Finn Allen’s 33-ball century making short work of South Africa at the Eden Gardens.
The playing surface of the Narendra Modi Stadium has been known to provide a good batting track for the batters and it’s likely to stay the same for the big finale as well with the pitch being one with a higher proportion of red soil than black which will allow the batters to play their shots. The red soil surface will offer free-flowing stroke play and true bounce which will conducive for a high scoring contest.
According to the Accuweather app, the temperature for Sunday will be 34 degrees centigrade in the morning and the conditions are expected to be hazy and very hot. The temperature rises to 41 degrees later in the afternoon and then plummets to 29 degrees in the evening with conditions expected to be clear and warm by the time the match begins. There’s no chance of rain.
