IND vs NZ Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch-Weather Report: What will the conditions be like for India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final match?

IND vs NZ Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Update: After punching their tickets to the T20 World Cup final with a 7-run win over England in the semis, India will arrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium– the host of the Men in Blue’s most recent heartbreaks. They lost the ODI World Cup final here back in 2023 and more recently, were teetering on the edge of elimination after a heavy defeat to South Africa in the Super 8s a couple of weeks ago.

This time though, Suryakumar Yadav and Co will be hoping to flip the script when they line up to play the summit clash against New Zealand. The Kiwis, like India haven’t really had a consistent tournament losing to South Africa in the group stage and then to England in the Super 8s. But in the semifinal, they played their best match of the tournament with Finn Allen’s 33-ball century making short work of South Africa at the Eden Gardens.