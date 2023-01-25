IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam’s record of most runs in a bilateral series

Indian star opener Shubman Gill has continued his superb form in the third and final ODI as well when the right hander smashed 112 off just 78 runs in Indore on Tuesday. With his second century in the three-match series, the youngster equalled a rare record set by Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam against West Indies in 2016.

Gill hit his fourth ODI ton and the second of the series. Gill took his tally of runs in the bilateral series to 360, having made 208 in the first ODI and 40 in the second ODI of the series. He also became the fifth Indian to get to an ODI double hundred.

The tally of runs is the joint-most recorded by any batter in a bilateral ODI series of three matches or lower. In 2016, Babar Azam also made 360 runs during the series against West Indies, registering three hundreds in three matches.

Shubman completed his 100, three balls after Rohit Sharma completed his 30th century on Tuesday.

Then in the space of two overs both departed. The 212-run opening stand in 26 overs largely featured classical strokes, and occasionally a touch of innovation. They struck a combined haul of 22 fours and 11 sixes.

The first wicket stand was also the highest opening partnership against New Zealand in the ODIs, the previous record being held by Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag (201*, Hamilton 2009).