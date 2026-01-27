IND vs NZ | Rope’s end: Sanju Samson faces final audition – India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup

The sun beat down on the ACA-VDCA stadium at Vizag as Sanju Samson strode out for what could be described as the most scrutinized net session of his career. With head coach Gautam Gambhir positioned behind the stumps at the bowler’s end, eyes locked on every movement, every shot, every twitch of hesitation, the wicketkeeper-batsman knew the weight of expectation resting on his shoulders.

For the next 20-odd minutes on the eve of the fourth T20I against New Zealand, Samson faced the full arsenal – Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, and three throw-down specialists. The coaching staff watched intently as he went aerial, creamed drives through covers, and produced one particularly eye-catching scoop over point off a fuller delivery from Arshdeep. Bar one no-look swipe that took the top edge, he looked every bit the elegant stroke-maker who has bewitched Indian cricket with glimpses of brilliance.

Yet one telling detail betrayed the purpose of this session. Time and again, as short balls were directed at his body, Samson appeared unconvincing with the pull shot, opting to keep them out rather than attack with force.

India’s Sanju Samson bowled out by New Zealand’s Matt Henry during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) India’s Sanju Samson bowled out by New Zealand’s Matt Henry during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

The numbers tell a damning story. Since his 56 against Oman in the Asia Cup – batting in the middle order before his promotion to opener – Samson’s scores read like a batsman in freefall: 13, 39, 24, 2, 37, 10, 6, and 0. Eight innings, zero substantial contributions, and the T20 World Cup just days away on February 7.

This lean patch carries added weight. Samson was handed the opener’s slot ahead of the gifted Shubman Gill, a decision that saw finisher Jitesh Sharma make way for Ishan Kishan in the squad. Now, with Ishan in sparkling form and Samson misfiring, the team management faces its most delicate balancing act.

That India have swept New Zealand 3-0 despite Samson’s struggles only underscores the team’s depth. But can they afford to carry an out-of-form opener into cricket’s biggest carnival?

Bowling coach Morne Morkel certainly thinks so. “Sanju is just one match away from finding the form back,” he insisted. “He’s training well, hitting the ball very well, so I think it’s just a matter of time. We all know the cliché word, but for us building up to the World Cup, it’s important for the guys to find that peak performance at the right time. We’re 3-0 up in the series at the moment, the boys are playing some very good cricket, and we’ve got a couple of games now before the start of the World Cup and I have no doubt that Sanju will find his form,” he added.

The extended net session validated Morkel’s faith. After the main squad completed their routines, Samson returned for a second stint, this time facing only throw-down specialists.

What happened after the session was equally revealing. Captain Suryakumar Yadav engaged in lengthy discussions with Gambhir, both men’s eyes following Samson’s movements. The head coach then huddled with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and team analyst Hari Prasad Mohan. These weren’t brief exchanges but seemingly extended strategy sessions, signalling that India aren’t ready to abandon their faith in the Abhishek Sharma-Samson opening combination.

The team’s philosophy has been shaped by recent experience. Suryakumar himself struggled for form before rediscovering his touch in this very series, reinforcing the management’s belief in backing players through rough patches. With two matches remaining before the World Cup and warm-up fixtures still available, they possess the luxury of patience.

But luxury has limits. As Ishan Kishan’s conspicuous absence from the optional nets suggested, Plan B is ready and waiting. The next two matches represent Samson’s final audition. The rope has been long, perhaps longer than most would receive. Now it’s time for him to climb back up – or let go.

In cricket, form is temporary but class is permanent, they say. India is betting everything that Samson’s class will resurface when it matters most. The clock, however, is ticking.