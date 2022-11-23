scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

‘If people are saying, you feel good about it’: Pandya on Gavaskar and Shastri’s new India T20I captain remark

Pandya on T20I captaincy said till there is some official announcement, you can't say.

India's captain Hardik Pandya holds the series trophy after their T20 cricket international against New Zealand in Napier, New Zealand. (AP)

India’s stand-in captain Hardik Pandya on Tuesday reacted on Sunil Gavaskar Ravi Shastri’s views on he should be the long-term captain in T20I cricket.

Koi agar bol raha hai toh accha feel hota hai (If people are saying, you feel good about it), but till something happens (official announcement), you can’t say,” Pandya told reporters after the rain-hit third T20I in Napier.

“To be honest, my thing is simple, if I do one match or one series, I will lead the team my way, how I see and perceive the game. Whenever I am given the opportunity, I will always go out and play the brand of cricket I know.

“As a unit, we will display my brand. As far as whatever (captaincy) comes in future, we will see,” he added.

New Zealand and India shared a rare tie Tuesday when the third T20 cricket international was stopped by rain with the teams perfectly level under the Duckworth Lewis system.

India won the rain-affected series 1-0.

Half-centuries by Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips allowed New Zealand to overcome a late batting collapse to reach 160 batting first.

Fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj were outstanding for India, recognizing the key to success on the McLean Park wicket was to bowl short. Siraj took career-best figures of 4-17 and Arshdeep 4-37.

India was 75-4 after nine overs, perfectly level with New Zealand, when rain — which had delayed the start of play by an hour — returned and ruled out any further possibility of play.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-11-2022 at 02:01:06 pm
