IND vs NZ: After three defeats, New Zealand release two players from T20I squad as World Cup-bound stars return

IND vs NZ: With the T20 World Cup looming, New Zealand have received the services of all-rounder James Neesham and pacer Lockie Ferguson for the remaining games in the series.

After three thumping defeats to India by huge margins, New Zealand have rejigged their squad with seamer Kristian Clarke and opening batter Tim Robinson being released from the side ahead of the fourth T20I in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Clarke had made his T20I debut in Nagpur during the series opener and picked up one wicket for 40 runs in four overs. Meanwhile, Robinson scored 21 runs from 15 balls during an underwhelming innings in the same match that the Kiwis eventually lost by 48 runs. The duo were subsequently replaced by Tim Seifert and Matt Henry in the subsequent matches.

With the T20 World Cup looming, New Zealand have received the services of all-rounder James Neesham and pacer Lockie Ferguson for the remaining games in the series.

“Kristian Clarke and Tim Robinson have been released from the BLACKCAPS T20 squad in India with Jimmy Neesham, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert now in camp. Finn Allen will be the final squad member to join the side on Thursday in Trivandrum,” New Zealand announced on Monday. The BlackCaps also confirmed that opening batter Finn Allen will join the team in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday ahead of the fifth T20I on Saturday.

New Zealand suffered one of their heaviest defeats defending a target when India razed down a 209-run target in the second T20I in under 16 overs, making it one of the quickest 200-plus chases in T20I history. In the previous game in Guwahati, India demolished New Zealand first with the ball and stormed to complete a 154-run chase in only 10 overs, making it only the second 150-plus chase completed within 60 balls in T20Is.

New Zealand’s updated squad: Mitchell Santner (C), Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell, Bevon Jacobs, Finn Allen (only for 5th T20I)

