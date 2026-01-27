IND vs NZ: After three defeats, New Zealand release two players from T20I squad as World Cup-bound stars return

IND vs NZ: New Zealand have released two players from the T20I squad after three defeats. (CREIMAS)

After three thumping defeats to India by huge margins, New Zealand have rejigged their squad with seamer Kristian Clarke and opening batter Tim Robinson being released from the side ahead of the fourth T20I in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Clarke had made his T20I debut in Nagpur during the series opener and picked up one wicket for 40 runs in four overs. Meanwhile, Robinson scored 21 runs from 15 balls during an underwhelming innings in the same match that the Kiwis eventually lost by 48 runs. The duo were subsequently replaced by Tim Seifert and Matt Henry in the subsequent matches.