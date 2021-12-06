Mumbai Cricket Association lauds Ajaz Patel after his 10-wicket haul in 2nd Test

Ajaz Patel is now a part of an elite group of the only three bowlers who have taken a 10 wicket haul in an inning. (File)

The Mumbai Cricket Association has lauded Ajaz Patel for his remarkable 10-wicket haul against India at Wankhede. Ajaz Patel has been given a hand-written scoresheet along with a momento as a token of appreciation.

Ajaz Patel is now a part of an elite group of the only three bowlers who have taken a 10 wicket haul in an inning. He scripted history on Saturday when he decimated the Indian team for 325 runs in the first innings. After India won the second Test, Ajaz Patel handed over the match ball and t-shirt for the upcoming MCA museum.

Milestone men! A test to remember for these two – @AjazP with 10 wickets in an innings & Rachin claiming his maiden Test wickets! #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/jthVNznKxp — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 6, 2021

Ajaz Patel bagged 14 of the 17 Indian wickets to fall in the Mumbai Test He had picked up all 10 wickets in the 1st innings of the 2nd #INDvNZ Test pic.twitter.com/PL6oMz8DFz — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) December 6, 2021

With a facile 372 run victory over New Zealand, India is now at the number 1 spot in ICC Test rankings. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav played a spoilsport for New Zealand by fetching 4 wickets each. This win is India’s biggest victory in Test matches in terms of runs.

Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer had a series to remember. Mayank scored a brilliant 150, followed by 62 runs in the second innings. In the first match, Shreyas Iyer too scored a century that was followed by a free-flowing 65 runs.

The problem of plenty for the Indian team has raised a question mark over Rahane’s future. Having Shreyas Iyer on the cards, who scored a century on debut against the Blackcaps might seal Rahane’s spot in the middle.