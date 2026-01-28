India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Live Cricket Streaming and Telecast: How to Watch IND vs NZ 4th T20 Match on JioHotstar, Star Sports

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IND vs NZ 4th T20 Match Live Score Streaming Online: India will aim to continue their winning run heading into the T20 World Cup when they take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I with the series in the bag already. The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be live streamed on JioHotstar, while the telecast will be available on the Star Sports network. The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST, with the match starting at 7:00 PM IST.
IND vs NZ 4th T20 Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch Here
Barring a few top-order chinks and the lack of adequate game time for the lower-order bats, India have built up bewildering form heading into the title defence. And so, the focus will precisly fall on the out-of-form Sanju Samson who has struggled to go past 10 runs in three outings.
India vs New Zealand 4th T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: Follow Here
When does the 4th India vs New Zealand T20I match take place?
The 4th T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday, January 27, 2026.
What is the venue of the 4th India vs New Zealand T20I match?
The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match will be held at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
India vs New Zealand 4th T20 Playing 11, Squad: Know here
At what time will the toss for the 4th India vs New Zealand T20I take place?
The toss for the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will happen at 6.30 pm.
At what time will the 4th India vs New Zealand T20I start?
The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be streamed live from 7.00 PM IST on Wednesday.
How to watch India vs New Zealand 4th T20I on streaming and broadcast?
You can watch India vs New Zealand 4th T20I on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports network.
India vs New Zealand 4th T20: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Predicted Playing XI, and Pitch Report
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs.
