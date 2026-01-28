India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Live Cricket Streaming and Telecast: How to Watch IND vs NZ 4th T20 Match on JioHotstar, Star Sports

IND vs NZ 4th T20 Live Score Streaming: India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be live streamed on JioHotstar

IND vs NZ 4th T20 Match Live Score Streaming Online: India will aim to continue their winning run heading into the T20 World Cup when they take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I with the series in the bag already. The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be live streamed on JioHotstar, while the telecast will be available on the Star Sports network. The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST, with the match starting at 7:00 PM IST.

Barring a few top-order chinks and the lack of adequate game time for the lower-order bats, India have built up bewildering form heading into the title defence. And so, the focus will precisly fall on the out-of-form Sanju Samson who has struggled to go past 10 runs in three outings.