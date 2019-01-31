India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: India record their seventh lowest ODI total

India suffered a batting collapse on Thursday as they were bowled out for 92 in the fourth ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton. In the absence of skipper Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the remainder of the tour with an eye on the upcoming World Cup, Rohit Sharma took the charge as captain.

After being asked to bat first by the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson, India’s top order collapsed against seamer Trent Boult, who picked up a five-wicket haul. With a late partnership from Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, India managed to go from 55/8 to 80/9 before being bowled out for 92 in the 31st over.

What were the odds on Chahal being top-scorer? And playing the longest innings? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 31, 2019

92 all out India … Can’t believe any team would get bowled out for under a 100 these days !!!!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 31 January 2019

I agreed with @scottbstyris. You’ve conveniently ignored that fact. And I’m not saying it’s an unplayable pitch. But has done more than what’s par for the course in ODI. IMHO. Thanks 🙏 https://t.co/zTCvLNoqSD — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 31 January 2019

This is India’s seventh lowest total in the ODIs and second lowest total in the format against New Zealand, only after 88 runs scored by India in Dambulla, Sri Lanka in 2010.

India’s lowest total in the ODIs is 54 against Sri Lanka at Sharjah in 2000. It is for the 7th time in history the Men in Blue have failed to cross the 100-run mark in the 50-overs cricket.

Apart from Boult, who recorded his 5th five-wicket haul, becoming the joint highest for New Zealand alongside Richard Hadlee, Colin de Grandhomme also impressed with three wickets including dismissals of Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav for ducks in the same over.

India have already won the series after taking an unassailable 3-0 lead on Monday.