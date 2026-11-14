IND vs NZ: India drop Kuldeep Yadav from Test squad, Gurnoor Brar named replacement

Five days out from the first Test of their New Zealand tour, India have relieved senior wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav from the squad on Saturday.

The BCCI announced that Kuldeep, who featured in only one of the 10 white-ball matches on the tour, was relieved from the squad to join Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing domestic squad. Punjab seamer Gurnoor Brar, who was part of the ODI squad in the ongoing series, will take his place in the Test team.

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“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Gurnoor Brar to the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19, 2026, in Wellington. Kuldeep Yadav will be released from the Test squad to play the ongoing domestic cricket back in India,” a BCCI statement read.