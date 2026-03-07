Piyush Chawla on Indian team playing final vs New Zealand: ‘And the butterflies, if someone says they’re not there, is totally wrong…’

India will play an ICC tournament final at Ahmedabad for the second time in the space of three years. The last time the team played here had to deal with heartbreak as they lost to Australia in the final over of the World Cup. Although a different opposition awaits India in the form of New Zealand, the co-hosts have had their fair share of issues facing the blackcaps in ICC knockouts in the past. Former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla believes that it is an occasion to control the emotions for the Indian side.

“You just have to go out there, control your emotions and express yourself. Because it’s very important when there are so many people around and so many think that you’re going to win the game. You are the favourites, and that tag also brings a little bit of pressure,” Chawla told JioStar.