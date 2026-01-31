India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Match Playing 11: Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel to return; Hardik Pandya likely to be rested

IND vs NZ 5th T20 Today Match Playing 11, Squad: Check India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Match playing 11 prediction, full squad, players list and captain details ahead of the fifth T20.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readJan 31, 2026 08:30 AM IST
India vs New Zealand 5th T20 Playing 11India vs New Zealand 5th T20 Playing 11: IND take on NZ in final match of series. (PTI)
India vs New Zealand 5th T20 Match Playing 11: India will likely have the services of Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel back after the former suffered a niggle while the latter was out with a finger injury sustained in the 1st T20I over a week ago. With the series already in the bag, India will look to end off on a high after losing the 4th match at Visakhapatnam after opting to go with one less batter.

Those problems will likely be addressed with Kishan and Axar coming into the line up with Ravi Bishnoi likely to miss out. Allrounder Hardik Pandya is also expected to be rested, having played all 4 matches in the series so far. Meanwhile, opener Sanju Samson, who has failed to impress in the series, will look to get back to form in his home town. With the T20 World Cup coming up and Kishan looking to be in hot form, if Sanju does not deliver on Saturday, India might opt to go for Kishan in the opening slot while Tilak Varma, who will join the team during the warm up matches after missing this series due to injury, will most certainly be slotted in his preferred No.3 position.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Predicted XIs

India predicted XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand predicted XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

IND vs NZ T20I Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson

