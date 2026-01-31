India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Match Playing 11: Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel to return; Hardik Pandya likely to be rested

India vs New Zealand 5th T20 Match Playing 11: India will likely have the services of Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel back after the former suffered a niggle while the latter was out with a finger injury sustained in the 1st T20I over a week ago. With the series already in the bag, India will look to end off on a high after losing the 4th match at Visakhapatnam after opting to go with one less batter.

Those problems will likely be addressed with Kishan and Axar coming into the line up with Ravi Bishnoi likely to miss out. Allrounder Hardik Pandya is also expected to be rested, having played all 4 matches in the series so far. Meanwhile, opener Sanju Samson, who has failed to impress in the series, will look to get back to form in his home town. With the T20 World Cup coming up and Kishan looking to be in hot form, if Sanju does not deliver on Saturday, India might opt to go for Kishan in the opening slot while Tilak Varma, who will join the team during the warm up matches after missing this series due to injury, will most certainly be slotted in his preferred No.3 position.