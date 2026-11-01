India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th T20I: Abhishek falls early in slow start for IND

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th T20I: Santner won the toss (BCCI Photo)

India (IND) Vs New Zealand (NZ) Live Cricket Score, 5th T20I: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has won the toss and chosen to bowl first against India in the fifth and final T20I of the series. India have already confirmed a series win for themselves but the hosts can finish it on a high, after winning the fourth T20I to get a victory in their kitty.

New Zealand have brought in Blair Tickner for Matthew Fisher. India have made two changes, with seasoned pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar returning to the playing XI, while Varun Chakaravarthy will play his first game on the tour. Mayank Yadav and Axar Patel miss out.

Story continues below this ad India will be looking to end the series on a high as they face New Zealand in the 5th T20I in Hamilton. India confirmed a series win for themselves by winning the first three matches but the hosts finally got a victory in their pockets by winning the fourth match by 81 runs. Live Updates Nov 1, 2026 12:38 PM IST India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live: GONE! Abhishek falls Swing, he does, and he perishes. Just short of a good length, that first ball from Milne, Abhishek gives it the kitchen sink, it goes into the hands of the fielder at mid-on. Abhishek Sharma c Mitchell b Milne 1 (2) India 2/1 in 1.1 overs Nov 1, 2026 12:37 PM IST India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live: Just 2 runs in the first over! A couple of singles is all India get from that first over by Jacob Duffy, off the second and third balls. Adam Milne now to bowl the second and Abhishek is on strike. The Indian is going to swing for the first ball for sure. Nov 1, 2026 12:35 PM IST India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live: Samson and Abhishek open for India All right then, the national anthems are done and we are ready to go for the final of the series. Will New Zealand end it on a high or will India reiterate their dominance? Nov 1, 2026 12:28 PM IST India (IND) Vs New Zealand (NZ) Live Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Hello and welcome! India take on New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I of this series. New Zealand have won the toss and chosen to bowl first in Hamilton. Stay tuned for more updates! Mayank Yadav may not have Shoaib Akhtar’s aggression, but he has courage to spare There is a story Mayank Yadav tells about Justin Langer and Shoaib Akhtar that captures something of his persona. A few years ago, when Langer was coaching his IPL team, Lucknow Super Giants, he had explained to Mayank why Shoaib Akhtar’s “aggressive personality” made him the fastest bowler he had faced. There were other quicks around, but Shoaib’s personality made Langer feel he was “quicker than others”. Mayank follows that anecdote with a moment of self-awareness. “I am not aggressive. My nature is to be calm,” he had told Star Sports. “I work around it on other things.” READ MORE.

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