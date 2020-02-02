IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When, where and how to watch?

Virat Kohli may look to make a few changes in the side for the last T20I (Source: AP) Virat Kohli may look to make a few changes in the side for the last T20I (Source: AP)

IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Streaming, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Kane Williamson is expected to lead the New Zealand side in the final T20I of the five-T20I series at his hometown, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Virat Kohli-led India have dominated in the T20I series so far. They have also held on their nerves with two back-to-back wins in Super Overs. Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav may make into the playing eleven as they are the only ones who have not played a single T20I in the series.

When is India vs New Zealand 5th T20I?

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I will be played on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Where is India vs New Zealand 5th T20I?

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

ALSO READ | IND vs NZ 5th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain Prediction

What time is India vs New Zealand 5th T20I?

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I will start at 12:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 5th T20I?

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I live stream India vs New Zealand 5th T20I?

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand 5th T20I will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd