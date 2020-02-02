IND vs NZ 5th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain Prediction

India line up for the 3th T20I vs New Zealand. (Twitter/BCCI) India line up for the 3th T20I vs New Zealand. (Twitter/BCCI)

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) 5th T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: Whether India go in with their strongest XI or whether they continue to experiment will be the key question on eve of the 5th and last match of the bilateral T20I series against New Zealand at the Bay Oval on Sunday. The likes of Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant might get a final chance to shine or may be dropped to the bench if the big guns like Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami are brought back.

Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami, both of whom were rested in the 4th T20I, may make returns to the XI. Skipper Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah might opt to drop out of the playing XI to accommodate them. However, if India decide to not go the experimentation way, the axe might fall on Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube. Rishabh Pant, who has not got a chance in the series so far, might get an opportunity to sparkle in the 5th T20I. From the home side, Kane Williamson, who missed the 4th T20I with a shoulder strain, is expected to be back in the team for the last match of the series.

Dream 11: Martin Guptill, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (c & wk), Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Shreyas Iyer, Mitchell Santner (vc), Shardul Thakur, Ish Sodhi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

SQUADS:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

