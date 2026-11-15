India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th ODI: Toss and playing XI coming up from Mount Maunganui

India Vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live Cricket Score: IND take on NZ in series finale. (CREIMAS)

India (IND) Vs New Zealand (NZ) Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI: India’s batting lineup, especially Rohit Sharma’s form, will be under the scanner as India take on New Zealand in the 5th and final ODI at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. This is the same venue where the Men in Blue were skittled out for 89 on Friday while chasing 334

In that match, India were 0/3 in the first over of the chase with Rohit, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer all back in the hut after scoring ducks. Ruturaj Gaikwad did not last long, scoring 5 with India down 9/4 at one point. Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel tried to steady the ship, but after they departed, India suffered another collapse and were all out for 89.

Story continues below this ad Matt Henry took 6 wickets for 27 runs there, but he will not be playing the 5th match due to the pacer getting released from the ODI squad to prepare for the upcoming Test series. India, meanwhile, will also have to contend with in-form seamer Gurnoor Brar, who was also called up to the Test squad. SCROLL BELOW FOR IND VS NZ 5TH ODI UPDATES Live Updates Nov 15, 2026 06:31 AM IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th ODI: NZ probable XI Tim Seifert (wk), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kristian Clarke, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher. Nov 15, 2026 06:24 AM IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th ODI: IND probable XI Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav/Yash Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh. Nov 15, 2026 06:18 AM IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th ODI: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on New Zealand. The hosts cannot win this series from here on, but they can level it. India, on the other hand, would want to win the series. The Indian side took a proper humbling in the previous game and would like to turn things around. Rohit Sharma of India during the 4th ODI match between New Zealand and India at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on November 13, 2026. (CREIMAS) Rohit Sharma outlasts the selector who wanted him gone, but runs must follow Before the third ODI at Lord’s in July, the selectors told Rohit Sharma that they were looking beyond him for the 2027 World Cup and that Lord’s could be his last game, this newspaper reported at the time. They gave him the option of announcing his retirement. Rohit didn’t. Instead, back-alley parleys within the board reportedly ended with Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of selectors, choosing not to seek renewal of his contract. Agarkar had bravely led the phasing out of Kohli and Rohit from Tests. In white-ball cricket, he was stumped on the last lap. (READ MORE)

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