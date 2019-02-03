Ind vs NZ 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs New Zealand Live Score: India win toss, elect to bathttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/ind-vs-nz-5th-odi-live-cricket-score-ind-vs-nz-live-streaming-online-5565886/
Ind vs NZ 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs New Zealand Live Score: India win toss, elect to bat
Ind vs NZ 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Catch Live score and updates of IND vs NZ 5th ODI.
India vs New Zealand Ind vs NZ 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Online: After a disastrous 4th ODI, in which India were bowled out for 92, the men in blue will look to return to winning ways in the final ODI to end the tour on a high. MS Dhoni has been declared fit to return and he will make it into the team, in place of, Dinesh Karthik. There have been questions on India’s middle-order and the Kiwis will look to exploit the same to get a respectable 3-2 result to the series.
India will once again be without skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would lead the side as the stand-in captain. After the Hamilton debacle, he would be eager to prove a point. Catch Live score and updates of India vs New Zealand 5th ODI.
Live Blog
India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Live Streaming: Catch Live score and updates of IND vs NZ 5th ODI
Team News
Three changes for India - MS Dhoni returns for DK. VIjay Shankar IN for Kuldeep Yadav and Mohd Shami returns for Khaleel Ahmed.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal
Skippers speak
Rohit: We are looking to bat first. Seems a good pitch, might have some moisture but we want to test ourselves in such situations. After the humiliating looss the other day, we want to put up a bigger show. We have three changes. MS Dhoni for DK, Shami for Khaleel and Vijay Shankar for Kuldeep. We had a few training sessions and it's not like the guys haven't been in such situations earlier. If we had got about 180-200 last game, things would have been different. We admit we made mistakes and boys are determined. Important to assess conditions these days in the first 6-7 overs and take it on from there. If we bat well, we might get a good score.
Williamson: We were looking to have a bowl first, to take a bit out of it from the surface if possible. Obviously, it's a good surface prepared for two games. We have just 1 change - Munro in for Guptill who is injured. There could be some shape early on and we need to capitalize on that.
The New Zealand will not be playing Martin Guptill today, as he has been ruled out due to a back injury suffered in training on Saturday.
Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the 5th ODI against India at @WestpacStadium with a back injury. He aggravated his lower back while throwing a ball in fielding training yesterday and team physio Vijay Vallabh said he would miss today’s game as a precaution. #NZvINDpic.twitter.com/WCjVNekyg0
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the 5th ODI between India and New Zealand. India have already won the series with a 3-1 lead. But for the hosts, who were absolutely bamboozled in the first three ODIs, the final match is a chance to get a respectable 3-2 result. The humiliating defeat handed to the men in blue in Hamilton will still be playing in the minds of the Indian camp and therein, lies the opportunity for the Kiwis to shower some more embarassment,
India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Live Streaming: New Zealand's Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme wreaked havoc with the new ball to bundle out a hapless India for 92 in the fourth and penultimate ODI, their seventh lowest total in the 50-over format here on Thursday. Bowling his 10 overs at a stretch, Boult troubled the Indian batsmen with his swing to return with impressive figures of 5 for 21. Boult was ably supported by Grandhomme (3/26) as the duo made perfect use of the new ball and swung the ball both ways to make life miserable for Indian batsmen after New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss elected to bowl.
Team News
Three changes for India - MS Dhoni returns for DK. VIjay Shankar IN for Kuldeep Yadav and Mohd Shami returns for Khaleel Ahmed.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal
Skippers speak
Rohit: We are looking to bat first. Seems a good pitch, might have some moisture but we want to test ourselves in such situations. After the humiliating looss the other day, we want to put up a bigger show. We have three changes. MS Dhoni for DK, Shami for Khaleel and Vijay Shankar for Kuldeep. We had a few training sessions and it's not like the guys haven't been in such situations earlier. If we had got about 180-200 last game, things would have been different. We admit we made mistakes and boys are determined. Important to assess conditions these days in the first 6-7 overs and take it on from there. If we bat well, we might get a good score.
Williamson: We were looking to have a bowl first, to take a bit out of it from the surface if possible. Obviously, it's a good surface prepared for two games. We have just 1 change - Munro in for Guptill who is injured. There could be some shape early on and we need to capitalize on that.
TOSS!
India win the toss, and will bat in the 5th ODI!
Ravi Shastri has a message
The Indian coach Ravi Shastri has a message:
BIG NEWS
MS Dhoni is fit and available to play. It is highly likely that Dinesh Karthik will be giving this one a miss.
PITCH VIEW
Well, this looks like a solid track! What do you reckon - batting or bowling?
Martin Guptill ruled out
The New Zealand will not be playing Martin Guptill today, as he has been ruled out due to a back injury suffered in training on Saturday.
Kiwis are flying
The training has started hard and fast at the Westpac Stadium. Well, be sore than sorry, right!
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
This is how the stadium looks like. It is breezy. This will help Kiwis bowlers.
India vs New Zealand 5th ODI
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the 5th ODI between India and New Zealand. India have already won the series with a 3-1 lead. But for the hosts, who were absolutely bamboozled in the first three ODIs, the final match is a chance to get a respectable 3-2 result. The humiliating defeat handed to the men in blue in Hamilton will still be playing in the minds of the Indian camp and therein, lies the opportunity for the Kiwis to shower some more embarassment,