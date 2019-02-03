Ind vs NZ 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs New Zealand Live Score: India win toss, elect to bat

Skippers speak

Rohit: We are looking to bat first. Seems a good pitch, might have some moisture but we want to test ourselves in such situations. After the humiliating looss the other day, we want to put up a bigger show. We have three changes. MS Dhoni for DK, Shami for Khaleel and Vijay Shankar for Kuldeep. We had a few training sessions and it's not like the guys haven't been in such situations earlier. If we had got about 180-200 last game, things would have been different. We admit we made mistakes and boys are determined. Important to assess conditions these days in the first 6-7 overs and take it on from there. If we bat well, we might get a good score.

Williamson: We were looking to have a bowl first, to take a bit out of it from the surface if possible. Obviously, it's a good surface prepared for two games. We have just 1 change - Munro in for Guptill who is injured. There could be some shape early on and we need to capitalize on that.