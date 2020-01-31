IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When, where and how to watch?

Rohit Sharma’s two consecutive sixes won the third T20I for India in the super over (Source: AP) Rohit Sharma’s two consecutive sixes won the third T20I for India in the super over (Source: AP)

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Streaming, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: With the T20I series already in the bag, Indian skipper Virat Kohli may look to test the bench strength in the fourth T20I. Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson are yet to play their first match in the series. Similarly, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar have not been included in the side as Kohli decided to continue with the same playing eleven. On the other hand, Kane Williamson may make a few tweaks in the side as well in an attempt to register the hosts’ first win in the series.

When is India vs New Zealand 4th T20I?

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be played on Friday, January 31, 2020.

Where is India vs New Zealand 4th T20I?

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be played at Sky Stadium, Wellington.

What time is India vs New Zealand 4th T20I?

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will start at 12:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 4th T20I?

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I live stream India vs New Zealand 4th T20I?

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

