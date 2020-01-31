IND vs NZ 4th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain Prediction

Virat Kohli with coach Ravi Shastri after the coin toss in third T20I (Source: AP) Virat Kohli with coach Ravi Shastri after the coin toss in third T20I (Source: AP)

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) 4th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: India take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Sky Stadium, Wellington. After taking an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the series, Indian skipper Virat Kohli may look to make a few changes in the side. Sanju Samson may get to play his second game since his return to the T20I side. Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini and Kuldeep Yadav too have not played a single game in the series so far. Saini and Sundar are yet to play an international game in New Zealand. We may see them in action in the last two T20Is.

Kane Williamson’s side lost the third T20I by the barest of the margins in the super over. Daryl Mitchell is expected to replace a struggling Colin de Grandhomme who couldn’t register a double-digit score in the first three T20Is. Tom Bruce too can bolster the middle order and showcase his big-hitting skills.

Dream 11: Martin Guptill, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (c & wk), Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner (vc), Mohammed Shami, Hamish Bennett, Navdeep Saini, Scott Kuggeleijn

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Streaming

SQUADS:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

