IND vs NZ 4th T20 Visakhapatnam ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch-Weather Report: What will be the conditions be like for India vs New Zealand 4th match

IND vs NZ 4th T20 Visakhapatnam ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Update: With India already wrapping up the 5-match series by winning the 3rd match at Guwahati, Suryakumar Yadav and Co will look to move closer to a clean sweep against the Kiwis when the two teams meet again at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday for the 4th T20I.
In a much-needed relief for the Indians, their skipper Surya has finally found his rhythm just in time for the T20 World Cup, set to start in February. The India T20 captain slammed 80 and 57 in the second and 3rd T20Is respectively vs the Kiwis, roaring back from his ordinary form which plagued him for the last 2 years.
With Tilak Varma out with an injury, India will also be happy that Ishan Kishan has been a a worthy replacement at no.3 while the form of opener Sanju Samson has been a concern. With Shreyas Iyer waiting in the wings, Samson will look to get runs in Visakhapatnam or he might be relegated to the bench during the showpiece event with India likely to prefer Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma as openers and Iyer as the No.3 in case Varma can’t make it.
The playing surface of the ACA-VDCA Stadium has been known to produce belters with batters finding plenty of joy from the surface. The last time the stadium hosted a T20I, there were a combined 400 runs scored here in the match between India and Australia. The pitch is also known to offer some purchase to the spinners, slowing down occasionally.
According to the Accuweather app, the temperature for Sunday will be 26 degrees centigrade in the morning and the conditions are expected to be hazy. The temperature rises a bit to 27 degrees later in the afternoon and then plummets to 21 degrees in the evening. The conditions are expected to continue to be a bit hazy throughout the day as well as night.
