IND vs NZ 4th T20 Visakhapatnam ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch-Weather Report: What will be the conditions be like for India vs New Zealand 4th match

IND vs NZ 4th T20 Visakhapatnam ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Update: With India already wrapping up the 5-match series by winning the 3rd match at Guwahati, Suryakumar Yadav and Co will look to move closer to a clean sweep against the Kiwis when the two teams meet again at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday for the 4th T20I.

In a much-needed relief for the Indians, their skipper Surya has finally found his rhythm just in time for the T20 World Cup, set to start in February. The India T20 captain slammed 80 and 57 in the second and 3rd T20Is respectively vs the Kiwis, roaring back from his ordinary form which plagued him for the last 2 years.