IND vs NZ 4th ODI Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand

With Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj leaving the ODI squad to join the Test team to prepare for the upcoming 2-match series, the India 50-over team will have a distinct T20 flavour to it as the likes of Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma are set to feature in the playing XI for the 4th match vs New Zealand on Friday.

India are already 2-0 up in the series, and after the third match was washed out on Tuesday, they can’t lose the 5-match affair. If New Zealand can claw back in the 4th and 5th match, the series will end at 2-2. All eyes will again be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are most likely playing in their last series in New Zealand and will look to go out on a high.