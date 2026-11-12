IND vs NZ 4th ODI Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand

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With Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj leaving the ODI squad to join the Test team to prepare for the upcoming 2-match series, the India 50-over team will have a distinct T20 flavour to it as the likes of Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma are set to feature in the playing XI for the 4th match vs New Zealand on Friday.
India are already 2-0 up in the series, and after the third match was washed out on Tuesday, they can’t lose the 5-match affair. If New Zealand can claw back in the 4th and 5th match, the series will end at 2-2. All eyes will again be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are most likely playing in their last series in New Zealand and will look to go out on a high.
IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Match Details
When will the IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI be played?
The fourth ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Friday (Nov 13) at 7.30 AM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the fixture.
Where is the match being played?
The match will be held at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
Where can fans watch the match on television?
The live telecast of the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to livestream IND vs NZ, 4th ODI?
The livestream of the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
IND vs NZ Squads
New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Finn Allen, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert(w), Dean Foxcroft, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay, Brett Randell
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Thakur